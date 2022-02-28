Ukrainian Tennis Pro Elina Svitolina Writes Love Letter to Her 'Motherland' amid War: 'I Am Ukraine'

Elina Svitolina is expressing love and support for her "motherland" Ukraine.

The 27-year-old professional tennis player — who once ranked as high as No. 3 in the world and has won 16 WTA Tour singles titles — penned a moving message to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Addressing the letter, which was shared in both Ukrainian and English on Twitter Sunday, to "my Motherland," Svitolina began, "I am currently far away from You, out of sight from my loved ones, far from my people, but my heart has never felt so warm and filled of Your soul."

"It is difficult to express how special You are," she continued. "To me You are strong, beautiful and unique."

Added Svitolina, "You gave me everything and I cherish every piece of You: your culture, your education, your lands, your seas, your cities, your people. My people."

Speaking directly to her fellow Ukrainians, Svitolina then wrote, "My people, every day I fear for you."

The Odesa native said she is "devastated" and her "eyes won't stop crying, my heart won't stop bleeding."

"But," she added, "I am so proud. See our people, our mothers, our fathers, our brothers, our sisters, our children, they are so brave and strong, fighting to defend You. They are heroes."

The tennis star then committed to "redistribute" any prize money she receives from the next tournaments she participates in, "to support army and humanitarian needs and help them to defend You, our country."

"Ukraine, You unify us, You are our identity," Svitolina continued her message. "You are our past and our future. We are Ukraine."

In bold lettering, Svitolina added: "May the world see it and help us to join forces to protect you."

"You are in all my thoughts and prayers," she said. "You are always with me. I am Ukraine. We are Ukraine."

Svitolina then concluded her message with her full name, writing that she is "a proud Ukrainian."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has pleaded for peace talks while urging his country to resist. Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force in February.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

