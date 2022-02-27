Ukrainian Tennis Player Dayana Yastremska Flees to Safety in France amid War in Her Home Country

Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine looks on in her Women's quarter-final match during day four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on February 17, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine looks on in her Women's quarter-final match during day four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on February 17, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dayana Yastremska has fled Ukraine amid Russia's invasion into the country last week.

The Ukrainian professional tennis player, 21, revealed in an Instagram post Friday that she and her younger sister, Ivanna, left their country. ESPN reported that the pair is now "safe" in Lyon, France.

"After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine!" Dayana wrote on social media of herself and 15-year-old Ivanna.

"Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!!" she added. "I love you my country! Ukrainians take care of your lives🥺💙💛🇺🇦🙏🏼."

In her post, Dayana shared a photograph of herself and Ivanna in matching pink ensembles as they awaited their departure from Ukraine, as well as videos from their journey out of the country.

Dayana and Ivanna had been driven around 150 miles from their home in Odesa, Ukraine, to the city of Izmail to escape the country, per ESPN.

During their drive, which came about only a day after Russia began its invasion into Ukraine, the outlet said the family "saw the devastation the war already had wreaked."

"I don't know how this war will end, but you must take care of each other, and strive for your dreams, build your new life and always be together," the girl's father said to them, per ESPN. "Don't worry about us, everything will be fine."

Dayana and Ivanna would then take a boat to Romania from Ukraine, before later catching a plane to France, where they are currently stationed inside a hotel. In a Zoom call with ESPN, Dayana said, "I am so scared. We don't need to kill each other like this."

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, according to the Ukraine government, with forces moving from the north, east, and south. The attack is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people. Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee.

Prior to her departure from Ukraine, Dayana honored her home country with a post on Instagram. "So much pain and fear! 🥺😭," she wrote alongside a photo of the Ukrainian flag. "I'm in my home town and staying in with my family."

"I haven't left home to do my favourite job. There's a war in Ukraine!" she continued. "I love you all and I genuinely believe that peace will be restored soon! Stay safe! Your Dayana 💙💛🙏🏼."

Come Monday, Dayana — who has won three WTA titles and has been ranked as high as No. 21 in the world — still plans to participate in the Lyon Open, where she will go up against Romanian player Ana Bogdan.

Dayana told ESPN that she has "no idea" what comes next for her after the Lyon Open. "Let's see what happens to Ukraine, to my city," she said.

"I have my sister to think about, her safety," she continued. "I am scared for my parents, my friends, and everybody in my country. For you to understand what a missile strike is like, you need to feel it. But, I wish [nobody] has to ever feel this [pain]."

