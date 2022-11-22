Ukrainian spies raid historic Kyiv monastery to find Russian agents

Ukrainian officers inspect one of churches of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery - STRINGER/REUTERS

Ukraine’s security service raided Orthodox monasteries in at least two cities on Tuesday in what it described as a hunt for Russian spies and weapons stashes.

The SBU raided the Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv, a 1,000-year-old monastery often called the cradle of Russian and Ukrainian orthodoxy, early on Tuesday morning.

The SBU said in a statement about the raid in Kyiv that it was trying to “prevent the use of the Lavra as a centre of the ‘Russian world’,” investigate allegations church property was being used “to hide sabotage and intelligence groups, foreign citizens, storing weapons,” and “protect the population from provocations and terrorist acts”.

They also raided the Koretsky Holy Trinity Monastery and the Sarny-Polissia Eparchy in the Rivne region in Western Ukraine.

Footage showed armed men in camouflage interviewing cassocked priests.

Ukrainian officers in one of the churches at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery - STRINGER/REUTERS

All three monasteries are affiliated with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), a branch of the Orthodox Church that has faced allegations of sympathy or even collaboration with Russia since the war began.

Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the SBU, last month described the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine as “perfect ground for the functioning of an enemy HUMINT network” and said 33 priests suspected of gathering information or acting as Russian artillery spotters had been caught since the war began in February.

The Russian Orthodox Church condemned the raids as an “act of intimidation”.

“Like many other cases of persecution of believers in Ukraine since 2014, this act of intimidation of believers is almost certain to go unnoticed by those who call themselves the international human rights community,” Vladimir Legoida, a spokesman for the church said.

Many churches in Ukraine were affiliated with Russia’s Moscow Patriarchate from the 16th-century until 2018, when the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople granted autocephaly, or the right to appoint its own head, to the previously unrecognised Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Ukrainian officer at the gates of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery - STRINGER/REUTERS

Russia’s Orthodox Church severed its own centuries-old ties with Constantinople in response.

Moscow Patriarchate churches in Ukraine continued to pledge allegiance to Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, until they severed ties in May this year over his open support for the Russia invasion.

Metropolitan Pavlo (Lebid), the abbot of the Pechersk Monastery, last week denied praying for Russia during the liturgy after footage emerged of people inside the monastery singing a pro-Russian song.

Ukrainian officials have previously accused the Sviatohirsk Lavra, a monastery in the Donetsk region, of harbouring Russian militants during the 2014 war in Donbas. Priests there have denied the allegation.

Ukrainian officer talks with a visitor in front of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery - SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP

Meanwhile, Ukrainian investigators said on Tuesday that a prison official in the recently liberated city of Kherson was suspected of committing treason for releasing inmates before the Russian army’s retreat.

On Nov 11, the Russian army pulled forces from the southern city of Kherson, in a major setback in a region Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said that an official in charge of security at a local prison collaborated with the Russian forces and allowed inmates to flee ahead of Russia’s retreat.