Ukrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations

  • Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene
    1/5

    Ukrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations

    Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene
  • Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
    2/5

    Ukrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations

    Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
  • Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
    3/5

    Ukrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations

    Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
    4/5

    Ukrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations

    Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
  • Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
    5/5

    Ukrainian refugees dream of home in Orthodox Easter celebrations

    Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene
Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
Polish and Ukrainian faithful attend the Easter Service at the Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, in Warsaw
Pawel Florkiewicz, Michael Kahn and Riham Alkousaa
·3 min read

By Pawel Florkiewicz, Michael Kahn and Riham Alkousaa

WARSAW/PRAGUE/BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukrainian refugees filled churches across central Europe on Sunday for Orthodox Easter in bittersweet celebrations, giving thanks for escaping a Russian invasion but dreaming of a return home to family members left behind.

At Warsaw's Orthodox Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene in the city centre where priests said holiday services were busier than in past years, children carried Easter baskets adorned with Ukrainian flags and had blue and yellow bows in their hair.

"This is my first Easter holiday that I am not spending in Ukraine...but fortunately there are a lot of people from Ukraine here," said Anna Janushevich, 35, who fled from Lviv.

"When the war is over I will go back to Ukraine. I dream that I will be able to return so that I can celebrate Easter at my home and that my daughter will be with her family."

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, with the majority seeking safety in the European Union through border crossings in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Many of the refugees have chosen to wait out the war with friends and family in Poland whose pre-war Ukrainian community of around 1.5 million represented the region's largest.

Like many fellow churchgoers, Bohdana Dudka, 27, snapped photos to send home to family members including her two brothers who remained in Ukraine to fight.

"I hope the next Easter holiday will be at home in Ukraine," Dudka said. "I would like to thank the Poles for helping Ukrainians so much. We came with nothing and here people help each other."

As Ukrainians celebrated Orthodox Easter on Sunday, there was no end in sight to a war that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble.

Moscow, which describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation" to demilitarise its neighbour, denies targeting civilians and rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, saying Kyiv staged them.

Inside Ukraine, subdued Easter celebrations took place across the country as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in an Orthodox Easter message that no "wickedness" would destroy the country.

A REMINDER OF HOME

In Prague, which boasted a pre-war Ukrainian community of nearly 200,000, Nataliya Krasnopolskaia said she began attending services regularly at the Cathedral Church of Sts Cyril and Methodius since arriving from Odesa on March 6.

"In Ukraine I only go for the holidays but in Prague I try to go to the church every Sunday," she said referring to the Prague church where World War Two resistance fighters hid after assassinating Nazi police chief Reinhard Heydrich.

"I pray that this horror in Ukraine ends soon and we can return home."

At Berlin's Nathanael Church, Ukrainian community leaders said the congregation of around 500 would swell to an expected 2,500 people for the celebrations where refugees said the singing and traditions reminded them of home. More than 369,000 Ukrainians have registered in Germany after fleeing the war.

Inside the church, attendees crossed themselves while singing hymns as others silently took turns lighting candles. Outside, a long line of children stood on the grass with Easter egg baskets in front of them as a priest walked by sprinkling them with water.

"Everything today is like in Ukraine with so many people and this atmosphere," said Diana Shyndak,23, originally from Kyiv. "It's good to see so many people here that can celebrate Easter."

"It’s my first Easter celebration not in Ukraine. It’s sad and my heart hurts because so many people have died. We pray everyday for our people and our children.”

(Additional reporting by Kuba Stezycki in Warsaw; Writing by Michael Kahn, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ​EU says pay for Russian gas in euros to avoid breaching sanctions

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU companies may be able to work around Russia's demand to receive gas payments in roubles without breaching sanctions if they pay in euros or dollars which are then converted into the Russian currency, the European Commission said on Friday. The companies would also need to seek additional conditions on the transactions, such as a statement that they consider their contractual obligations complete once they have deposited the non-Russian currencies. In March it issued a decree proposing that energy buyers open accounts at Gazprombank to make payments in euros or dollars, which would then be converted to roubles.

  • Swiss veto German request to re-export ammunition to Ukraine - paper

    Neutral Switzerland has held up German arms deliveries to Ukraine by blocking the re-export of Swiss-made ammunition used in Marder infantry fighting vehicles that Kyiv would like to get, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported. The news comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing criticism for his government's failure to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, even as other Western allies step up shipments. The Marder, made by German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, uses ammunition manufactured in Switzerland, the paper said.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes out for Game 3, Saturday return possible

    TORONTO — Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes could be close to a return, but it won't be for Game 3 of Toronto's series with Philadelphia. Nick Nurse had said Barnes was a "maybe" to play Wednesday against the 76ers after he'd participated in the morning shootaround, but told reporters in his pre-game availability that the 20-year-old wasn't ready to go. "He's pretty good," Nurse said. "He’s been able to do some things, but not to the level of letting him go tonight. Still very encouraging. I would c

  • Blues heading into Stanley Cup playoffs on an absolute heater, again

    It’s not an identical formula to the one unleashed by the 2019 champs, but this year’s Blues team presents astounding similarities, starting in net.

  • 1st Canadian goalball championships in 3 years underway

    After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."

  • Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14 career games. Lucas Raymond and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, which improved to 1-1-2 against Tampa Bay this season. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos finished with three assists. He ti

  • Nurse says it would be a "heckuva challenge" to come back from 0-3

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars

  • Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy

    Guy Lafleur racing down the right side, his trademark mane trailing behind him, before he struck one of his signature thunderclap slapshots is an image that's been burned into the memories of hockey fans around the world. Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that the Habs legend had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy. "I can remember actually some of the first games I played against Guy,

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out of Barcelona Open quarterfinals

    BARCELONA, Spain — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. The 21-year-old from Montreal fell despite nailing eight aces in the match, while Schwartzman didn't record a single one. Auger-Aliassime, the ninth-ranked player in the world, squandered opportunities in the match as he double-faulted four times and allowed Schwartzmann to break him four times in six chances. On the opposite end, the 15th-ranked Argen

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Why the Raptors should stop doubling James Harden

    The Toronto Raptors have been ultra aggressive against the Philadelphia 76ers in their playoff series&nbsp; and it hasn't yielded great results. Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss how it could be beneficial to play a less frantic brand of defence.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.