Ukrainian refugee reports host to police after being asked to wash more dishes

The Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched by the government in March 2022 - Alamy Stock Photo

A NHS mental health specialist who took in a Ukrainian refugee was reported for modern day slavery after she asked her guest to help out more with the dishes.

Hannah Debenham, 42, of Uckfield, East Sussex, was under investigation for two months before the case was dropped this week when no evidence was found.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Patch, of Sussex Police, defended his force's actions, saying the investigation was “expedited as quickly as possible".

The refugee, a mother who cannot be named for legal reasons, initially complained to police that she was “expected to clear up and tidy up the house for little to no money under the disguise of the Ukrainian settlement scheme”, according to a police report.

The Ukrainian family had been living with Ms Debenham for just three weeks when the accusation was made.

Ms Debenham's and her husband, who also works in the NHS, had been looking for an au pair to work in their eight-bedroom home.

'We even showed her how to use the dishwasher'

They came across the profile of a Ukrainian woman in her 30s who claimed she was also an English teacher, and reached out to her to see if she would be a good fit.

Ms Debenham filled out the paperwork via the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and the Ukrainian woman arrived in the UK in June.

Speaking to Mail Online, Ms Debenham said: “The first couple of weeks, the honeymoon period, were fine but they did not clear up after themselves, the amount of dishes to be done quickly doubled.

"The mother used a new glass every time she got a glass of water or drink, for example. I explained to her that she needed to help out more, we even showed her how to use the dishwasher.

"I understand that she was in a terrible situation having fled from her country and after losing friends to the war, but things did not improve."

Insufficient evidence for a prosecution

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Sussex Police received a report on July 20 of a person being required to perform forced or compulsory labour. The informant was a woman with a young daughter who had arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Story continues

"On July 26, a woman from Uckfield, who had offered to host the pair, was invited to attend a voluntary interview at Eastbourne police station with her solicitor on August 16. She was not arrested.

"Following that interview, the informant was approached on several occasions to provide a full statement, but was not willing to assist with further enquiries or to provide a formal account.

"As a result, it was judged that there was insufficient evidence for a prosecution and no further action would be taken. The woman's solicitor was advised the same day of the decision."