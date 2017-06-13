Ukrainian race walker Olena Shumkina banned for doping

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukrainian race walker Olena Shumkina, who has competed at the Olympics and world championships, has been banned for doping.

The Ukrainian Athletics Federation says it gave Shumkina a ban of 3+ years after blood data in her biological passport raised suspicions of drug use.

Shumkina also had her results since May 2011 annulled, including her performances from three world championships and the 2012 Olympics. She doesn't lose any major medals.

Before switching allegiance to Ukraine in 2010, Shumkina was a junior prodigy for Russia and trained under coach Viktor Chegin, who has since been banned for life for doping offenses.

More than 20 athletes trained by Chegin have been banned for doping, including Russian Olympic gold medalists.