Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses Grammys: 'Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the 64th Grammy Awards Sunday, speaking in a pre-recorded segment shown at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena before John Legend performed a tribute to the war-torn country.

Zelenskyy urged music artists assembled to "tell our story" of his country facing a humanitarian crisis since Russia's invasion in February. In somber tones he described the devastating impact on life and music.

"The war. What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars," said Zelenskyy. "Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. We'll never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning. In bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again."

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals," Zelenskyy said. "Even to those who cannot hear them, but their music will break through."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks on screen during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"Anyway, we defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound," he said.

Zelenskyy ended the speech by listing Ukrainian cities being destroyed by t

"I have a dream of them living, and free. Free like you on the Grammy stage," he said.

Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the surprise Zelenskyy appearance saying, "Even in the darkest times, music has the power to lift spirits and give you hope for a brighter tomorrow. There's nobody who could use a little hope right now more than the people of Ukraine."

Legend then performed his tribute "Free" onstage, joined by Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk and Mika Newton, a Ukrainian singer who sang a verse in Ukrainian.

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer had said she hoped to have Zelenskyy address the Academy Awards last weekend.

"I want to go to sleep that night knowing that I did my part in raising awareness to some of the horrible things going on, including (what's happening) in Florida and Texas. The whole world is on fire," Schumer told USA Today before the Oscars.

But the Ukrainian president did not appear at the show.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy makes surprise Grammys video appearance