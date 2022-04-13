Ukrainian power grid 'lucky' to withstand Russian cyber-attack

Joe Tidy - Cyber reporter
·3 min read
Ukrainian power station
Ukraine's energy grid has been attacked twice by hackers

The Ukrainian government has revealed it narrowly averted a serious cyber-attack on the country's power grid.

Hackers targeted one of its largest energy companies, trying to shut down substations, which would have caused blackouts for two million people.

The malicious software used in the attack is similar to that used by Russian hackers who previous caused power cuts in Kyiv.

Researchers believe Russian military group Sandworm is responsible.

It is the most serious cyber-attack so far launched against Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Viktor Zhora, deputy chairman of the State Service of Special Communications, said his team were alerted to a possible attack on energy grids at the beginning of the invasion of his country.

He said that despite a huge effort to secure the cyber-defences of energy organisations in the country, hackers had been able to compromise an unnamed private company responsible for supplying power to two million residents.

"The hackers planned the electrical outages for 8 April, to strike on Friday evening, before the weekend," Mr Zhora said.

"It looks like we have been extremely lucky to respond to this in a timely manner."

Mr Zhora thanked researchers at cyber-security companies Eset and Microsoft for helping to identify and neutralise the malicious software used in the attack.

In a statement, Eset said it had worked closely with the Ukraine cyber authority "in order to remediate and protect this critical infrastructure network".

It added: "The collaboration resulted in the discovery of a new variant of Industroyer malware, which we, together with [Ukrainian cyber authority] Cert-UA, named Industroyer2."

Industroyer is the name given to the piece of malware that was used in 2016 to knock electricity substations in Kyiv offline for about an hour.

That attack was blamed on a Kremlin-backed hacking team known as Sandworm, allegedly a Russian cyber-military unit and part of its foreign military intelligence agency, the GRU.

Sandworm is also accused of causing blackouts which affected more than 200,000 homes in a number of towns and cities in Ukraine the year before.

Russia denies carrying out the cyber-attacks but both incidents have been blamed publicly by the US and EU on Sandworm, and some individual hacking suspects have been named by cyber authorities.

FBI wanted poster for sandworm
The US has named a number of men it believes are part of the Sandworm hacking group, wanted by the FBI

Researchers say that in this latest attack, Sandworm hackers made an attempt to deploy the Industroyer2 malware against high-voltage electrical sub-stations in Ukraine as well as deploying several destructive malware types, including CaddyWiper.

CaddyWiper is one of a number of pieces of wiper software being spread around Ukraine, designed to delete data on infected computer systems.

A wiper was also used to disrupt the US satellite communications provider Viasat on the first day of the Ukraine invasion.

Western officials believe this was almost certainly the work of Russia but have not yet assembled the evidence to make a public accusation.

The country has also been repeatedly bombarded with low-level cyber-attacks, and its government says there have been three times as many hacking attempts against its systems as before the war.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian Troops Want to Conceal Bodies of More Than 10,000 Dead in Mariupol, Ukraine, Mayor Says

    Vadym Boychenko says Russians have brought mobile cremation equipment to a shopping center in his besieged and devastated city

  • Palestinians Clash With Israeli Forces in Hebron After Two Women Killed in West Bank

    Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron on Sunday, April 10, following the killings of two Palestinian women by Israeli security forces earlier in the day.Footage captured by journalist Lou’y Alsaeed&nbsp;shows Palestinians setting a tire on fire and throwing stones amid clashes with Israeli forces, who fired tear gas and stun grenades, according to Alsaeed.The clashes erupted after a Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli forces when she injured an Israeli paramilitary border policeman during a stabbing incident, according to a statement by Israeli police.Another Palestinian woman was shot and later died in a separate incident on Sunday when she approached Israeli soldiers in a “suspicious manner.” Credit: Lou’y Alsaeed via Storyful

  • Soaring petrol prices send US inflation to 40-year high

    Consumer prices reached a fresh 40-year high in March after the US stopped Russia energy imports.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Player concerned about ban on spectator drumming, singing at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Players and fans are raising concerns about a ban on drumming and singing by spectators at the All Native Basketball Tournament that wrapped up in Prince Rupert, B.C., on Saturday. These practices are culturally significant for some First Nations. Scott Barker, who played in the tournament representing the Nisga'a Nation, says elders from Gingolx sang and drummed near the basketball court before a game. The next day, a committee member told one of the elders there had been a complaint, and they

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.