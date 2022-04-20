Ukrainian pastor, family narrowly escape arson fire in Victoria home

·1 min read
The home of the pastor of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas in Victoria, B.C., was the scene of an arson fire early Wednesday morning. (Meera Bains/CBC - image credit)
The home of the pastor of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas in Victoria, B.C., was the scene of an arson fire early Wednesday morning. (Meera Bains/CBC - image credit)

A family of five narrowly escaped their burning heritage house early Wednesday morning in Victoria's Fernwood neighbourhood after an arsonist set it on fire.

Three girls had to be lowered by their mother out of the second floor window to the father and two bystanders waiting below, according to Dan Atkinson, acting chief of the Victoria Fire Department. The mother then had to be rescued by firefighters with the help of a ladder.

"On arrival, we were met with very heavy fire conditions coming from the front of the building and we were also met with a lone occupant that was perched just outside the second floor window who required rescue with a with a ground ladder," said Atkinson.

"It's our determination that the fire was deliberately set by persons unknown. And so now the police will handle the ongoing investigation with respect to arson," he said.

Victoria police confirmed the father of the family is the pastor at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas, located next door to the home.

The fire in the 1100-block of Caledonia Avenue was reported to 911 at 1 a.m. P.T. Atkinson said the parents deserve credit for their quick thinking.

"It's really an incredible story and a testament to both the parents of the children to ensure their safety by closing doors behind them to help prevent rapid fire spread into into the areas where they were ... It certainly could have been much worse."

A cat found inside the home was revived with oxygen and is now recovering at an animal hospital.

