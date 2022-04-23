For Ukrainian Orthodox in US, war news casts pall on Easter

  • Parishioners walk in procession around the church, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    1/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    Parishioners walk in procession around the church, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A little girl watches as her mother kisses the Gospel book as she enters the church, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    2/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    A little girl watches as her mother kisses the Gospel book as she enters the church, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Parishioners attend a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022 in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    3/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    Parishioners attend a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022 in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rev. Richard Jendras blesses parishioners during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    4/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    Rev. Richard Jendras blesses parishioners during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A girl looks at her mother while holding a candle during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    5/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    A girl looks at her mother while holding a candle during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Zoe Jones, 10, center, walks with her sister Kyra, 6, second left, as they carry candles for a procession around their church building during a Good Friday service on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    6/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    Zoe Jones, 10, center, walks with her sister Kyra, 6, second left, as they carry candles for a procession around their church building during a Good Friday service on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Parishioners listen during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    7/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    Parishioners listen during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A girl rests on her mother's shoulders during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    8/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    A girl rests on her mother's shoulders during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Parishioners kneel during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    9/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    Parishioners kneel during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mike Jones kisses an image of Christ during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    10/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    Mike Jones kisses an image of Christ during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • James McKeown kneels during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    11/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    James McKeown kneels during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stickers, booklets and magnets are seen on sale where proceeds would be donated to Ukraine Aid, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    12/12

    Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Easter

    Stickers, booklets and magnets are seen on sale where proceeds would be donated to Ukraine Aid, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Parishioners walk in procession around the church, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A little girl watches as her mother kisses the Gospel book as she enters the church, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Parishioners attend a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022 in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Rev. Richard Jendras blesses parishioners during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A girl looks at her mother while holding a candle during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Zoe Jones, 10, center, walks with her sister Kyra, 6, second left, as they carry candles for a procession around their church building during a Good Friday service on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Parishioners listen during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A girl rests on her mother's shoulders during Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Parishioners kneel during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Mike Jones kisses an image of Christ during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
James McKeown kneels during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa. on Friday, April 22, 2022. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Stickers, booklets and magnets are seen on sale where proceeds would be donated to Ukraine Aid, Friday, April 22, 2022, during a Good Friday service at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pa.. While Easter is the most joyous of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
PETER SMITH
·4 min read

The rituals leading up to Easter are the same. The solemn Good Friday processions. The Holy Saturday blessings of foods that were avoided during Lent. The liturgies accompanied by processions, bells and chants.

But while Easter is the holiest of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war

Many are in regular contact with relatives or friends suffering amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has laid waste to cities and claimed thousands of civilian lives, according to the Ukrainian government.

“This is a very strange Easter for us,” said the Rev. Richard Jendras, priest at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “It should be a joyous holiday, and it’s all about new life, and yet here we are being confronted with the harbingers of murder and killing and genocide and death.”

Many believers “are walking around like zombies,” he said. “We are going through the motions of Easter right now because it’s what we have to hang on to.”

Orysia Germak, a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Volodymyr in New York City, said news from the war summons bad memories: She was born in a camp for displaced persons camp after her mother fled Ukraine post-World War II, she said.

“Easter is such a joyous occasion, but this underlines everything,” she said. “It’s surreal."

Both cathedrals are part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, whose parishes include many people with recent or ancestral ties to the old country.

Most Catholics and Protestants celebrated Easter last Sunday, but Eastern Orthodox are celebrating this Sunday. They usually do so later than Western churches because they use a different method of calculating the date for the holy day, which they call Pascha. Some Ukrainian Catholics, particularly in Ukraine itself, also are celebrating this Sunday.

Pascha will be marked on both sides of the battle lines. Eastern Orthodoxy is the predominant religion in Ukraine and Russia, as well as in several neighboring lands. A schism among Ukrainian Orthodox — with one group asserting independence and the other historically loyal to the patriarch of Moscow — has reverberated worldwide amid competing claims of legitimacy. But the two main Orthodox bodies in Ukraine have both fiercely opposed the Russian invasion.

In the United States, many people with ties to Ukraine are monitoring the war closely and sending funds to individuals and aid groups there, said Andrew Fessak, president of the board of trustees at St. Volodymyr.

While Orthodox in America can celebrate freely, “our relatives and friends in Ukraine are under pressure from an invading army and aren't as free to celebrate as they wish," Fessak said. "They may not be able to get to churches. They may not be able to walk about town like they wish. They may not be able to have traditional foods they might have on Easter.”

And yet he takes heart in the strength of the Ukrainian resistance.

“The Ukrainian population has shown they are highly keen on retaining Ukrainian independence,” he said. “That’s at least a strong comfort to us, to see there is such a strong civic pride and sense of patriotism.”

The Rev. John Charest of St. Peter & St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, said it’s important to carry out the historic rituals even in somber times — in part to defy Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the war while claiming that Ukraine has no historic legitimacy apart from Russia. Ukrainians say they are a separate though related people group, with their own language and traditions.

Even though believers in the U.S. may have “a feeling of survivor’s guilt,” they have a duty to continue traditions that are under such threat in Ukraine, Charest said.

“We do need to be strong now and we do need to be celebrating this feast,” he said. “If we’re not celebrating our traditions, that’s exactly what Putin wants.”

Jendras said the holy day offers a timeless message: “We have to look at the evil in front of us and say no, good does triumph and will always triumph.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Boris Johnson admits 'realistic possibility' that Russia could win the war in Ukraine, and that it may last until the end of 2023

    Johnson said that Putin has made a "catastrophic blunder," but is likely to double-down on his approach to the war in Ukraine.

  • A superyacht captain says wealthy Russians he's worked for made employees take lie detector tests to prove they've kept information confidential, a report says

    A person who worked at sea for 15 years for well-off Russians told The Guardian employees were also banned from taking photos of the vessel.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.