Ukrainian Oleksii Novikov wins 2020 World's Strongest Man, sets world record in partial deadlift

In just his second outing in the annual competition, Oleksii Novikov walked out of the World’s Strongest Man with the coveted title on Sunday afternoon.

Novikov broke the world record in the partial deadlift while lifting a 1,185-pound bar about 18 inches off the ground, which propelled the Ukrainian to the 2020 World’s Strongest Man title in Bradenton, Florida.

The NEW 18" Partial Deadlift World Record holder, Oleksii Novikov.



537.5 KG / 1,188 LBS 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bqd6q3TxIQ — The World's Strongest Man (@WorldsStrongest) November 14, 2020

"It's unbelievable," Novikov said through a translator, via USA Today. "You must feel this, and you understand then. I can't explain this emotion."

The 24-year-old is the youngest person to win the event since 1984. Novikov stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs nearly 300 pounds. The Finals of the event consisted of six events: the giant medley, partial deadlift, keg toss, Hercules hold, log lift ladder and atlas stones.

The Log Ladder is 5 @RogueFitness logs ranging from 290 to 400 lbs. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GQuMk3kN1F — The World's Strongest Man (@WorldsStrongest) November 15, 2020

Novikov reached the Finals after cruising through the group stage with the longest farmer’s carry — he made it more than 57 meters — and with eight reps on the dumbbell clean and press medley.

The contest was initially scheduled for May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to be televised on Dec. 26 on CBS.

More from Yahoo Sports: