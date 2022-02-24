Ukrainian Officials: Russian Forces Attempting To 'Seize' Chernobyl Nuclear Facility

Fighting erupted inside the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear facility on Thursday after Russian forces attempted to take control of the shuttered power plant, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, Anton Gerashchenko, said in a statement posted on Facebook that Ukrainian forces were “fighting hard” to protect the site and the radioactive waste stored there.

“If the invaders artillery hits and ruins/damages the collectors of nuclear waste, radioactive nuclear dust can can be spread over the territory of Ukraine, Belarus and the country of the EU!” Gerashchenko wrote.

Chernobyl, just south of the Ukraine-Belarus border, is the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the fighting at Chernobyl in his own post to Twitter.

“Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Zelenskyy said in a post on his official Twitter account Thursday. “This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

