Ukrainian officials say Blinken and Austin met with Zelensky in Kyiv

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Antony Blinken.
Antony Blinken. Susan Walsh/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday afternoon, Ukrainian officials said. They are the first top U.S. officials known to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

The U.S. government did not comment on the trip, with the news coming from Ukrainian officials like Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelensky. During an appearance on Ukrainian television, Arestovych said Blinken and Austin were "in Kyiv, talking to the president. Maybe something will be decided regarding how they can help."

This meeting comes after Russian forces shifted their focus to eastern Ukraine, and sends "a powerful signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left alone with this war," one Ukrainian lawmaker told The New York Times. Congress has approved $13.6 billion in emergency spending for the invasion, with that money going toward weapons and supplies.

You may also like

Bill Murray movie suspends production after he's reportedly accused of 'inappropriate behavior'

What's next for Chris Wallace after the end of CNN+?

Colin Kaepernick won't make it as a backup in the NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zelensky reveals Blinken and Austin to visit Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit on Sunday. They would be the highest-level U.S. officials to visit Ukraine since the start of war. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

  • WRAPUP 12-Ukraine to call for heavy arms when top U.S. officials visit Kyiv

    Ukraine will ask U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv on Sunday as the Russian invasion enters its third month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would overcome "dark times," in an emotional address at Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral to mark Orthodox Easter as fighting in the east overshadowed the religious celebrations.

  • Ukraine war: What weapons does Zelenskyy want from the West ahead of visit from top US officials?

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for more "powerful weapons" from his allies ahead of his expected visit from US officials.

  • Morrisons cuts prices of 500 items as inflation soars

    The supermarket, which is under threat from discounters like Aldi, says it wants to help struggling shoppers.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, defeats Marine Le Pen

    Emmanuel Macron's victory deals a setback to the populist movements that have upended politics across the western world, from Brexit to Donald Trump.

  • Egypt's government frees 41 prisoners ahead of Eid holiday

    Egypt released more than three dozen prisoners Sunday, a week before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is typically a time of amnesty, a political party and state-run media said. Political activists and family members confirmed several high-profile detainees were freed. The Reform and Development Party said those freed had been political prisoners being held in pre-trial detention.

  • Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander

    OTTAWA — The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors is proof of the mission's impact. Lt.-Col. Luc-Frederic Gilbert is one of six former commanders of the training mission known as Operation Unifier sanctioned by Russia last week alongside dozens of other Canadians. The federal government says Operation Unifier helped train more than 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015, many of whom are now f

  • India wants to be friends with West but needs Russian help to defend borders, says Finance Minister -Bloomberg

    India wants to be strong friends with the "liberal world" but it needs Russia's assistance to defend its borders, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Bloomberg in an interview in Washington. India procures most of its military hardware from Russia and in recent weeks has rejected appeals from Western nations to limit bilateral relations with Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced criticism from Western allies with regard to its refusal to outright condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin over the devastating conflict in Ukraine.

  • Biden's escalating aid to Ukraine reflects a sea change in U.S. foreign policy

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now brought about a sea change in U.S. foreign policy.

  • Rare flareup on Israel-Lebanon border after clashes in Jerusalem

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A projectile fired from Lebanon hit an open area in Israel on Monday and Israeli artillery targeted an area where the attack was launched, the Israeli military said. The rare flareup on the Israeli-Lebanese border followed clashes over the past two weeks between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that have stoked Arab anger and international concern. Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.

  • As fighting rages in Ukraine, Europeans are trying to root out Russian spies

    European countries have expelled hundreds of Russians from diplomatic posts since March, the latest salvo in a long battle against Russian espionage.

  • Fabindia: Why India's popular clothing brand irks the right-wing

    Fabindia invites the scorn of the right-wing despite being rooted in tradition, craftsmanship and heritage.

  • Mark Meadows was warned that January 6 could turn violent but Trump still encouraged his supporters to 'take back your country,' House panel says

    Despite his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, being warned about the threat of violence, Donald Trump went ahead with the January 6 rally, per the filing.

  • In Nevada, a potential Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights could upend a Senate battle

    If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Nevada Democrats hope voters will keep Catherine Cortez Masto in the Senate to fight for abortion rights.

  • 31-year-old man arrested in deadly Easter Sunday shooting that killed 1, injured 3 others

    A 31-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing one man and injuring three other people on Easter Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Joel Tyrone Zeigler was arrested for the deadly shooting of 33-year-old Robert Earl Daniel, the sheriff's office said in a release on Sunday. He also faces charges for injuring three other people. The shooting happened in the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard last Sunday around 12:16 a.m., according to authorities.

  • French election 2022: Macron projected to beat far-right rival Le Pen

    French President Emmanuel Macron is projected to win a second term in office after facing his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a runoff election on Sunday. Early estimates reported by French media and confirmed to ABC News by French polling institute Ipsos show that the centrist incumbent won a comfortable 58% of the votes, which was higher than opinion polls had predicted. Votes will continue to be counted overnight, with final results being released Monday afternoon by the French government.

  • Elizabeth Warren Tears Into Kevin McCarthy, Calls Him a ‘Liar and a Traitor’

    CNNSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday morning, calling the California congressman a “liar” and “traitor” over revelations that he privately told House Republicans that then-President Donald Trump was to blame for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and would recommend that he resign.In a series of audio recordings obtained by The New York Times, McCarthy not only contradicted his public comments by suggesting Trump should step down but he also claim

  • Russian ambassador to U.S. says mission's work 'blockaded' - RIA

    Russia and the United States had been locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions long before President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, Russian embassies in Europe have also come under pressure and more than 300 Russian staff have been expelled from European capitals, prompting Moscow to kick out foreign diplomats in response. The Russian ambassador to Poland told Reuters last week that the blocking of his embassy's bank accounts last month could eventually prevent it from functioning, in which case Russia would halt the work of the Polish embassy in Moscow.

  • Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

    A new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian military officer said Sunday. Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev, the commander of the Russian military's Strategic Missile Forces, said in televised remarks that the new Sarmat ICBM is designed to carry several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Sarmat was test-fired for the first time Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads have successfully reached mock targets on the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

  • Russians Have Already Committed So Many War Crimes, It Will Take Years to Tally Them All up

    Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via GettyZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine—It was the terrible stench they remembered as they left Mariupol. Before Russian airstrikes it was a city of nearly half a million people. Today dead bodies are still rotting under the debris of bombed buildings while only a few hundred Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold on.It is possible to escape from a burning city but the smell—like the pain of loss—stays with you for a long time.Shells crashed around the Lyubomirsky family and