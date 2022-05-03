Putin could formally declare war soon; Pentagon describes Russian gains as 'uneven, impeded, slow': Live updates

John Bacon and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be poised to formally declare war on Ukraine within days, abandoning his "special military operation" terminology in a bid to mobilize more troops and equipment, some experts say.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week that there were no plans to complete the invasion, which began Feb. 24, by Russia's annual "Victory Day" holiday next Monday. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said he believes Putin, unable to claim victory on the day that commemorates the Nazi surrender to the Russians in 1945, could well formally declare war instead.

"I believe he is going to move from his quote-unquote special operation to 'This is now war against the Nazis and I need more people. I need more Russian cannon fodder,'" Wallace told LBC radio in London.

U.S. State department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing Monday that it would be a "great irony" if Moscow used the occasion of ‘Victory Day’ to declare war.

"It would allow them to surge conscripts in a way they’re not able to do now, in a way that would be tantamount to revealing to the world that their war effort is failing, that they are floundering in their military campaign and military objectives," he said.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive updates straight to your phone

Latest developments:

►Russia's progress in eastern Ukraine remains "uneven" despite the Kremlin's decision to move assets away from Kyiv to focus on the Donbas region, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Tuesday. "It has been impeded, it has been slow," Kirby said. "Uukraines are fighting back stiffly, bravely, skillfully."

►The CIA says Russians disaffected by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine may be trying to get in touch with U.S. intelligence — and it wants them to go to the darknet.

►Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday demanded an apology and summoned the Russian ambassador for a "clarification meeting" after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made inflammatory statements about Nazis and Jewish people.

Ukraine accused Russian soldiers of sex crimes

Ukraine’s ambassador-designate to Canada said Monday that Russian military troops had committed sex crimes, including against children, and must be held accountable. Yulia Kovaliv told a Canadian House of Commons committee Monday that Russia has used sexual violence as a weapon of war. She called for rape and sexual assault to be investigated as war crimes.

Kovaliv also said that Russia also has kidnapped Ukrainian children and taken them to Russian-occupied territories, in addition to Russia itself. Ukraine is working to find the children and bring them back, she said.

According to Russia's state-owned news agency TASS, more than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the Russian invasion began, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday. Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said those included 11,550 people, including 1,847 children, in the previous 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities.”

Does Putin have an endgame?

As the U.S. and its allies rush more cannons, tanks and ammunition to Ukraine, Russia’s already diminished military is still looking for victories to justify the huge cost of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Putin is hoping to grab those gains in eastern Ukraine and parts of the Black Sea coastline. If successful, he could claim he’s met an initial objective of securing the Donbas, an area that has been contested by Ukrainians and Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Read more on how the war in Ukraine could end here.

— Maureen Groppe and Tom Vanden Brook

US official: Russia may try to abduct mayors in Ukraine’s eastern region

Russia may try to abduct local mayors in Ukraine’s eastern region and install Kremlin “puppets” in the latest phase of the war, a top State Department official said Monday.

Michael Carpenter, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told reporters the U.S. has seen “highly credible” reports of planned “abductions of mayors and other local officials” in Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions.

The strategy would be part of a push toward annexing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine and to “engineer a referendum” about having those areas join Russia, Carpenter said. He declined to disclose the source of that information but said Russia may make this move in mid-May, adding that Moscow appears to have a similar plan for the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

— Deirdre Shesgreen

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Putin could declare war soon, experts say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don't assume 'imperialistic' Putin won't attack other countries, Scholz says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday no-one could assume that Russia would not attack other countries given its violation of international law in Ukraine and Germany would support Finland and Sweden if they decided to join NATO. Russia's invasion of Ukraine broke the post World War Two order and was forcing Europe to bolster its defence strategy, Scholz said in a statement to media flanked by the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Quarter of Russian battle groups rendered 'ineffective'

    Russian TV host warns UK could be hit with nuclear strike ‘I want to see Putin hanged’, says Gazprom boss who fled Russia First Ukrainian civilians rescued from Mariupol steelworks Scholz says ‘I’d rather be cautious’ over sending arms to Ukraine Sergey Lavrov claims Hitler had 'Jewish blood' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Russian paramilitary forces accused of rights abuses in CAR

    Human Rights Watch says there is “compelling evidence” that Russian paramilitary troops are committing serious rights abuses and killing civilians in the Central African Republic. "Forces in the Central African Republic, whom witnesses identified as Russian, appear to have summarily executed, tortured, and beaten civilians since 2019," the rights group said in a report published Tuesday.Hundreds of Russian paramilitary forces have been in the CAR since 2018, when the government called on Moscow

  • The EU is set to propose a Russian oil embargo, but Putin ally Hungary pushes back: 'It makes no sense'

    "It makes no sense for the commission to propose sanctions affecting natural gas and crude oil that would restrict Hungarian procurements."

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn – live updates

    Russia swerves default as Krelim taps domestic reserves Some creditors have reportedly received overdue bond payments from Russia FTSE 100 falls despite BP profit surge Energy giant posts highest quarterly profit in at least a decade Matthew Lynn: Meghan's Netflix cancellation shows the woke streaming bubble has burst Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Taiwan's military is training for urban warfare against Chinese troops. Here's the kind of fight they're facing.

    As Russia's struggles in Ukraine show, capturing major urban centers is a challenge for any military.

  • Remains identified as girlfriend of ex-NFL player. She was last seen a year ago

    No suspect has been named despite year-long investigation

  • Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The planes take off almost daily from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware — hulking C-17s loaded up with Javelins, Stingers, Howitzers and other materiel being hustled to eastern Europe to resupply Ukraine’s military in its fight against Russia. The game-changing impact of those arms is exactly what President Joe Biden hopes to spotlight as he visits a Lockheed Martin plant in Alabama on Tuesday that builds the portable Javelin anti-tank weapons that have played a crucial role in

  • U.S. is letting Ukraine field-test mysterious new Phoenix Ghost drones

    U.S. is letting Ukraine field-test mysterious new Phoenix Ghost drones

  • Stephen Colbert Rips Trump ‘Toady’ Hannity: ‘Your Boot Tastes Delicious, Mr. President’

    The "Late Show" host tears into the Fox News personality amid new revelations.

  • Clip resurfaces of Donald Trump saying women who get abortions should face 'some form of punishment'

    The clip resurfaced on Twitter amid the news surrounding a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

  • Ukrainian police search for bodies and collaborators in the ruins of Bucha and Borodyanka

    Law enforcement and security services in Kyiv are looking into at least 10 cases of local residents in the Bucha region suspected of collaborating with Russian troops accused of committing war crimes, the city's deputy head of police said Monday. Maksym Ocheretianyi refused to identify the suspects during a special media briefing on Monday and would only say that some individuals who might have been "involved in collaboration with the enemy" were notified recently that they are under suspicion.

  • Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says

    The ships, which included several destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima, according to the ministry. Although there was no incursion into Japan's territorial waters, helicopters on board the Liaoning carrier took off and landed, the ministry said.

  • What happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned? What we know about Supreme Court's leaked draft

    Abortion-rights activists say this is a moment they've been warning about. Here's what the possible Supreme Court abortion decision may mean.

  • Danish PM: India should influence Russia to stop Ukraine war

    Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday urged her visiting Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to try to influence Russia to end the war in Ukraine. “Putin has to stop this war,” Frederiksen said, adding immediately, “I hope that India will influence Russia.”

  • UK sending armoured vehicles to Ukraine to help civilians flee besieged areas

    The Foreign Office is donating 13 more vehicles that can resist the bullets, mines and explosive devices used by the Russian invaders.

  • German opposition leader visits Kyiv, Scholz refuses to go

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany's conservative opposition leader traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday for meetings with Ukrainian officials, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz made clear that he wouldn't be visiting Ukraine any time soon. Scholz has traded barbs with Ukrainian officials in recent weeks because of Kyiv's refusal to invite Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whom Ukraine accuses of cozying up to Russia during his time as foreign minister. “It can’t work that a country that prov

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, U.S. yields at 3% as markets ready for Fed hike

    World stocks rose on Tuesday and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held above 3% as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve's biggest rate hike since 2000. In a busy week for central bank meetings, Australia's central bank raised its key rate by a bigger-than-expected 25 basis points on Tuesday, lifting the Aussie dollar as much as 1.3% and hitting local shares. On Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates for the fourth time in a row.

  • Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Aid workers prepared hot food, wheelchairs and toys Tuesday for civilians slowly making their way to relative safety from the pulverized remnants of a steel plant in Mariupol, as Russian forces resumed strikes on the facility. The Azovstal steel plant is the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in a city that is otherwise controlled by Moscow's forces and key to their campaign in Ukraine's east. A senior U.S. official warned that Russia is planning to annex much of t

  • Fiji says the US can seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht

    Fiji's high court ruled Tuesday that the US can seize the Amadea, which Washington says belongs to gold tycoon Suleyman Kerimov.