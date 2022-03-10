Ukrainian no-fly zone would end war quicker, says Polish ambassador

FILE PHOTO: Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki is seen during a meeting at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem

WARSAW (Reuters) - Imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would help bring the conflict there to a faster conclusion and save lives, the Polish ambassador to Kyiv said on Thursday, as Russia continued a relentless bombardment of several cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pleading for NATO to impose a no-fly zone, but the alliance is wary of any step that might draw it into direct conflict with Russia.

"Every day of delay costs hundreds of human lives," Bartosz Cichocki told private broadcaster TVN24 from Kyiv. "This is an extension of the conflict that could be ended much faster precisely thanks to the closure of the airspace."

The United States on Tuesday rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States as a way to replenish Ukraine's air force.

Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday that any supply of fighter jets to Ukraine must be done jointly by NATO countries.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

