Ukrainian mom shares 'war coffee' with the world – and records history in daily Twitter diary

Callie Carmichael, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Yaroslava Antipina starts her day with what she calls "war coffee," and then she tweets.

Antipina, a resident of Kyiv, stayed in Ukraine when Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24. She is trying to shares small moments of normalcy with her followers, such as drinking coffee, to give people a snapshot in real time of a life upended by war.

Her Twitter account has garnered more than 85,000 followers from all over the world, who often respond with photos of “peace coffee.”

"I do want to have my peace coffee as soon as possible, but at the moment, it's just war," she said in an interview with USA TODAY.

Antipina decided to remain in the country because her 19-year-old son was not allowed to exit. After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law two weeks ago, the Ukraine State Border Guard Service announced that men ages 18 to 60 were prohibited from leaving.

'EVERYTHING WE CAN': Polish border city throws its doors open to desperate Ukrainians fleeing war

ZELENSKYY TO ADDRESS CONGRESS: Also, 4th round of Ukraine-Russia talks begin: Ukraine updates

Yaroslava Antipina tweets daily life in Ukraine during war.
Antipina and her son did travel from their home in Kyiv to western Ukraine, where they are living with her mother, who continues to go to work in a garment factory every day.

In one entry Antipina writes: “I often hear: Women don’t start wars. Yes. One of the reasons is that women cannot send their sons to die."

Antipina says she started her war Twitter diary to show how ordinary people are managing life in a war zone. Her message to the world is to emphasize “the importance of peace and enjoying every moment of life.”

Her account of the war includes entries on the simple things she misses, such as reading paperback books, which she cannot find in stores. Antipina frequently refers to "this" life and "that" life.

Ten days into the war she shared the juxtaposition of birds "dancing" to the sound of sirens.

ORPHANS ESCAPE:Jewish orphanage evacuates 300 children in Ukraine amid Russia invasion

Antipina still manages to work from home at an IT company. She checks in on her colleagues daily to make sure they are alive and safe.

She says when the war is over she wants to travel and meet as many people as she can to "have peace coffee with them, to smile with them."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine's war with Russia unfolds through mother's daily Twitter diary

