Missile kills 30 evacuees at busy Ukrainian train station

·7 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday after warning they expected even worse evidence of war crimes in parts of the country previously held by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thousands of people were at the train station when the missile struck. The Russian Defense Ministry denied targeting the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, but Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the bodies lying in what looked like an outdoor waiting area.

“The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” the president said on social media. “This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop.”

The regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, later said that 39 people were killed and 87 wounded. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station, most of them women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russian forces arrived.

“The people just wanted to get away for evacuation,” Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said while visiting Bucha, a town north of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, where journalists and returning Ukrainians discovered scores of bodies on streets and in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew.

Venediktova spoke as workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a church under spitting rain. Black body bags were laid out in rows in the mud. None of the dead were Russians; she said. Most of them had been shot. The prosecutor general's office is investigating the deaths as possible war crimes.

After failing to take Ukraine’s capital and withdrawing from northern Ukraine, Russia has shifted its focus to the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region in eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some areas. The train station is located in government-controlled territory.

Ukrainian officials warned residents this week to leave as soon as possible for safer parts of the country and said they and Russia had agreed to establish multiple evacuation routes in the east.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy predicted more gruesome discoveries would be made in northern cities and towns as the Russians depart. He said horrors worse than the ones in Bucha already had surfaced in Borodianka, another settlement outside the capital.

“And what will happen when the world learns the whole truth about what the Russian troops did in Mariupol?” Zelenskyy said late Thursday, referring to the besieged southern port that has seen some of the greatest suffering since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“There, on every street, is what the world saw in Bucha and other towns in the Kyiv region after the departure of the Russian troops. The same cruelty. The same terrible crimes.”

Spurred by reports that Russian forces committed atrocities in areas surrounding the capital, NATO nations agreed to increase their supply of arms after Ukraine's foreign minister pleaded for weapons from the alliance and other sympathetic countries to help face down an expected offensive in the east.

Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said investigators found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation. Most victims died from gunshots, not from shelling, he said, and some corpses with their hands tied were “dumped like firewood” into mass graves, including one at a children’s camp.

Fedoruk said 320 civilians were confirmed dead as of Wednesday, but he expected more as bodies are found in the city that was home to 50,000 people. Only 3,700 remain, he said.

Ukrainian and several Western leaders have blamed the massacres on Moscow’s troops. The weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported Germany’s foreign intelligence agency intercepted radio messages among Russian soldiers discussing killings of civilians. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

In a rare acknowledgment of the war's cost to Russia, a Kremlin spokesman said Thursday that the country has suffered major troop causalities during its six-week military operation in Ukraine.

“Yes, we have significant losses of troops and it is a huge tragedy for us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told British broadcaster Sky.

Peskov also hinted the fighting might be over “in the foreseeable future,” telling Sky that Russian troops were “doing their best to bring an end to that operation.”

Asked about his remarks Friday, Peskov said his reference to troop losses was based on the most recent Russian Defense Ministry numbers. The ministry reported on March 25 that a total of 1,351 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine.

“It is a significant number,” Peskov said during his daily conference call with reporters.

In anticipation of intensified attacks by Russian forces, hundreds of Ukrainians fled villages in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions that were either under attack or occupied.

Marina Morozova and her husband fled from Kherson, the first major city to fall to the Russians.

“They are waiting for a big battle. We saw shells that did not explode. It was horrifying,” she said.

Morozova, 69, said only Russian television and radio was available. The Russians handed out humanitarian aid, she said, and filmed the distribution.

Anxious to keep moving away from Russian troops, the couple and others boarded a van that would take them west. Some will try to leave the country, while others will remain in quieter parts of Ukraine.

On Thursday, a day after Russian forces began shelling their village in the southern Mykolaiv region, Sergei Dubovienko, 52, drove north in his small blue Lada with his wife and mother-in-law to Bashtanka, where they sought shelter in a church.

“They started destroying the houses and everything” in Pavlo-Marianovka, he said. “Then the tanks appeared from the forest. We thought that in the morning there would be shelling again, so I decided to leave.”

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said that more than 4.3 million, half of them children, have left Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 and sparked Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

The International Organization for Migration estimates more than 12 million people are stranded in areas of Ukraine under attack.

The United Nations’ humanitarian chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that he’s “not optimistic” about securing a cease-fire after meeting with officials in Kyiv and in Moscow this week, given the lack of trust between the sides. He spoke hours after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of backtracking on proposals it had made over Crimea and Ukraine’s military status.

Two top European Union officials and the prime minister of Slovakia traveled to Kyiv on Friday, looking to shore up the EU’s support for Ukraine. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have trade and humanitarian aid proposals for Zelenskyy and his government.

Part of that, Heger says is “to offer options for transporting grains, including wheat.” Ukraine is a major world wheat supplier and Russia’s war on Ukraine is creating shortages, notably in the Middle East.

Western nations have stepped up sanctions, and the Group of Seven major world powers warned that they will keep adding measures until Russian troops leave Ukraine.

The U.S. Congress voted Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, while the EU approved other new steps, including an embargo on coal imports. The U.N. General Assembly, meanwhile, voted to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.N. vote demonstrated how “Putin’s war has made Russia an international pariah.” He called the images coming from Bucha “horrifying.”

“The signs of people being raped, tortured, executed — in some cases having their bodies desecrated — are an outrage to our common humanity,” Biden said.

___

Rosa reported from Chernihiv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Adam Schreck And Andrea Rosa, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • More than 30 civilians killed in Russian rocket attack on Ukrainian train station, says rail company

    Dozens of people also thought to be wounded after projectiles hit Kramatorsk station on Friday

  • Why has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explained

    Vladimir Putin’s military assault continues in face of near-unanimous international condemnation

  • Ukraine's 'stunning' defeat of Russia in Kyiv and the north is a really big deal, military experts say

    Ukraine's 'stunning' defeat of Russia in Kyiv and the north is a really big deal, military experts say

  • Rishi Sunak still under scrutiny after defending wife’s non-dom status

    The Chancellor blamed Labour for the ‘awful’ response, but his allies told newspapers they suspect No 10 of trying to undermine him.

  • Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 was uhpheld Thursday by a federal appeals court. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by President Donald Trump, had issued a nationwide injunction against t

  • Pa. Senate candidate Oz reports at least $100M in assets

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Before he gave up his entertainment career to run for U.S. Senate, Mehmet Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show” — amassed assets worth more than $100 million, including homes, stock, life insurance and connections to his in-laws' tree-trimming empire. Oz on Wednesday night filed a financial disclosure form required of all candidates for Senate that tallies a long list of investments that back up the finances of a man who

  • Dozens Dead, Over 100 Wounded After Rocket Attack On Ukraine Train Station

    The station was being used to evacuate civilians, authorities said.

  • North demolishing hotel that was symbol of Korean engagement

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, according to Seoul officials who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea's Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. But North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019 called the

  • Obama said he would never have guessed Putin would invade Ukraine: 'For him to bet the farm this way? I would not have predicted it.'

    Obama discussed Putin's war in Ukraine at a University of Chicago event. The former president said he could not predict the invasion "endgame."

  • UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

    The U.N. General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the world organization's human rights body over horrific allegations of abuses by Russian troops in Ukraine, which the U.S. and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes. (April 7)

  • Judge Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation adds diversity, ends idea of 'Black seat'

    Jackson is being hailed as the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court. It'll also be the first time two Black justices will serve together.

  • Russia laments 'significant losses' as Ukraine braces for major offensive

    Russia on Thursday appeared to give the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive. Moscow's six-week long incursion has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and led to Russia's near total isolation on the world stage. In a symbolic move, the United Nations General Assembly suspended it from the U.N. Human Rights Council, expressing "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis."

  • Explainer-What will the EU do about Hungary's Orban?

    Emboldened by his landslide electoral victory, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has raised the stakes in his many fights with the European Union - ranging from liberal democratic rights to ties with Russia as it wages war on Ukraine. Breaking ranks with the EU, which seeks a unified front in opposing Moscow's demand for rouble gas payments, the 58-year old nationalist said Budapest could pay in Russian currency. Here is what is at stake in the battles between the 27-nation EU and Orban, what the bloc is going to do next, and how long it will take.

  • A video released by Zelenskyy accuses Europeans of paying for Russian gas with Ukrainian lives

    The clip shows a smiling woman filing up her car while images of dead civilians and destruction flash on the screen.

  • Russian lawmakers vote for delisting of Russia-registered firms from foreign bourses

    Russia's lower house of parliament has passed in a third and final reading on Wednesday a bill on delisting of companies that are registered in Russia and have depositary receipts traded on foreign bourses. Their depositary receipts will be converted into equities traded in Russia, the bill showed. Several major Russian companies have listings abroad, which has always been a matter of prestige for them.

  • Ukraine says its forces are 'holding on' in Mariupol despite Russian claims they had been driven out

    Russia's state RIA news outlet reported pro-Russia forces had "practically cleared the center of Mariupol from Ukrainian formations."

  • Ukraine presses on with efforts to evacuate trapped civilians

    The 10 planned safe corridors announced by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk were all in southern and eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping for a new offensive, and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the eastern part of Ukraine known as Donbas bordering Russia. Vereshchuk said 4,676 civilians had been evacuated from Ukrainian towns and cities on Thursday.

  • Ukraine slams Germany’s ‘shameful’ dependence on Putin’s gas - live updates

    'Enough is enough': Tories accused of betraying the countryside in net zero revolution Cambo oil field back in play as developer snapped up for $1.5bn FTSE 100 jumps 1pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain could be Europe's energy powerhouse - if ministers really deliver Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • UPDATE 2-Borodianka razed: Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation 'more dreadful' than Bucha

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday the situation in the town of Borodianka was "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha, where Russian forces' suspected killing of civilians has been broadly condemned. In Borodianka, about 60 km (37 miles) northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, families looking for relatives watched diggers search through the rubble of an apartment block. Zelenskiy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service the devastation in Borodianka was worse than in Bucha, where officials have said more than 300 people had been killed by Russian forces, with about 50 of them executed.

  • Jens Stoltenberg takes aim at China as Nato agrees to support other partners

    Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg criticised China for its reluctance to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine following a meeting with Nato foreign secretaries and their Asia-Pacific partners.