Ukrainian forces gaining ground in the south east

A Ukrainian tank fires in Chasiv Yar, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces, Ukraine (AP)

Ukrainian forces are gaining ground towards Melitopol and Berdiansk in the south east of the country, military sources said on Wednesday.

Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told early on Wednesday of the “partial success” in the the Zaporizhzhia region.

“They are gaining ground,” Mr Kovalev was quoted as saying in a post on the Ukraine Military Media Center’s Telegram channel, adding that the gains were near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, among others.

Ukraine continues to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the east of the country, with “especially heavy fighting” taking place along near Lyman in the Donetsk region, he added.

However, overall the Kyiv’s counter-offensive has so far been slow as Ukrainian troops try to make their way through lines of Russian defences.

In London, the Ministry of Defence stressed that Russian military chiefs were preparing for the possibility of an attempt by Kyiv to seize back parts of Crimea which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said: “Intense fighting continues in sectors of southern Ukraine. However, over recent weeks, Russia has continued to expend significant effort building defensive lines deep in rear areas, especially on the approaches to occupied Crimea.

“This includes an extensive zone of defences of 9 km in length, 3.5 km north of the town Armyansk, on the narrow bridge of land connecting Crimea to the Kherson region.”

The briefing added: “These elaborate defences highlight the Russian command’s assessment that Ukrainian forces are capable of directly assaulting Crimea.

Russia continues to see maintaining control of the peninsula as a top political priority.”