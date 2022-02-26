Ukrainian forces ‘destroy Russian military convoy’

A Russian military convoy was destroyed in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine (social media/e2w)

Ukrainian forces have reportedly managed to destroy a Russian convoy as the advance of Vladimir Putin’s forces slowed on Saturday.

Pictures broadcast by a local TV channel show the charred remains of several Russian military vehicles in the Kharkiv region.

Seemingly taken from a car driving along the road, trucks and vans can be seen entrenched in the snow.

Ukrainian forces have so far managed to repel attacks on the capital (social media/e2w)

Russian forces are closing in on the capital (social media/e2w)

It comes as one of Russia’s leading most prominent independent journalists, editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy, Alexei Venediktov, said Putin had made an “historic mistake” in invading Ukraine.

“The decision on this military special operation was made by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” he said.

“The decision that it would unfold in a way that we do not know yet. We see fragments, but we already understand that they are all over Ukraine.

“It was made by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is responsible for this operation.”

Russian forces are believed to have taken heavy losses (social media/e2w)

The West has sent further aid to Ukrainian forces (social media/e2w)

An update from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that while Russia is closing in on the centre of Kyiv, “casualties are likely to be heavy”.

The MoD also warned the casualties would be “greater than anticipated” by Russian military officials.

Earlier the ministry said the Russian advance into Ukraine had temporarily slowed, probably because of logistical problems and strong resistance.

While unconfirmed, Ukrainian officials have claimed that since fighting began, thousands of Russians have been killed.

So far 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have now been killed, according to officials. While 1,115 have been wounded since Russia invaded.

Despite artillery fire on the capital, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to remain in Kyiv and fight Russian forces.

He said: “We are successfully holding back the enemy’s attack. We know that we are defending our land and the future of our children.”