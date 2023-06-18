Ukrainian forces destroy ammunition depot near Russian-occupied port city

Ukrainian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson, authorities have claimed.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said Ukrainian forces destroyed a “very significant” ammunition depot in the village of Rykove.

“Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning – and a very loud one – in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region,” Mr Bratchuk said in a morning video message on Sunday. “There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed.”

Ukrainian media posted videos showing a vast plume of smoke rising far on the horizon with sounds of blasts and burning projectiles flying into the sky.

Rykove is located on a railway line about 20km from Henichesk, a port city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It came as Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have killed an estimated 650 Russian soldiers on Saturday, according to an update from its general staff.

It brings Kyiv’s estimated death toll for Russian troops since Moscow’s invasion last year to 219,820. Their figures could not be verified and are subject to updates.