Ukrainian forces in ‘major offensive operations,’ says UK amid reports of launch of main counter-offensive

Ukrainian soldier fires towards Russian positions in Bakhmut (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces have broken through some Russian defensive positions, military experts said on Thursday, amid reports that they had unleashed their main counter-offensive.

The Institute for the Study of War said Kyiv had launched a significant mechanised counter-offensive operation in western Zaporizhia province in the south east of the war-torn country.

The Washington-based think tank said the Ukrainian troops “appeared to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions south of Orikhiv”

It added: “Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) and several prominent milbloggers, claimed that Ukrainian forces launched an intense frontal assault towards Robotyne (10km - six miles - south of Orikhiv) and broke through Russian defensive positions northeast of the settlement.”

The ISW explained further that “geolocated footage” indicated that Ukrainian forces likely advanced to within 2.5km (1.5 miles) directly east of Robotyne during the attack before Russian forces used “standard doctrinal elastic defence tactics” and partially pushed back Ukrainian units.

It also stated: “Russian sources provided a wide range of diverging claims as to the scale of both the attack and resulting Ukrainian losses, indicating that the actual results and Ukrainian losses remain unclear.”

The think tank highlighted that Western and Ukrainian officials suggested that the attacks towards Robotyne were an “inflection” in Ukraine’s counter-offensive effort.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported two Pentagon officials saying that Ukraine had launched the “main thrust” of its summer counter-offensive, throwing thousands of troops held in reserve, many of them Western-trained and equipped, towards the frontline.

These reports came hours after Russian officials told of major Ukrainian attacks in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defence Ministry in Moscow said the Ukrainians had mounted a “massive” assault with three battalions, backed up with tanks, south of the town of Orikhiv, and then another a few miles farther south near the village of Robotyne, according to the state news agency Tass.

It claimed Ukrainian forces were pushed back.

In London, the Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update: “As Ukrainian forces continue major offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (province), one of the single most influential Russian weapon systems in the sector is the Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter.

“Russia has highly likely lost around forty Ka-52s since the invasion, but the type has also imposed a heavy cost on Ukraine.”

Other US officials played down the suggestion that the main counter-offensive had been launched, suggesting it may be preparatory operations, according to the New York Times.

The ISW added: “Today’s actions around Robotyne are likely the start of any ‘main thrust’ Ukrainian forces might be launching, if the US officials are correct, rather than the sum of such a thrust.”

It suggested the Ukrainian military chiefs may have decided to step up the counter-offensive amid disarray among Vladimir Putin’s defence top brass, with the sacking or sidelining of some commanders, and after Kyiv forces have been making gradual territorial gains.

But there were also reports that Russian units have seized more land in some areas.