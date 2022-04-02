Russia planting mines around homes and corpses, Zelensky warns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned his people that retreating Russian forces are creating a “complete disaster” by leaving mines around homes and dead corpses.

Ukrainian forces have continued to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kyiv, according to British military intelligence.

However, Mr Zelensky urged his people to be careful as he warned that Russia has “mined the whole territory” around the city.

He said: “They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, military equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed.

“There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers.”

Russian forces are reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin.

“In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting,” the ministry added.

Ukrainian forces have also re-taken several villages along the eastern axis of the war, it said.

Along the north western axis, Ukrainian forces’ attempts to advance from Irpin towards Bucha and Hostomel are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol has deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row.

The Kremlin has also accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.

“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia continued withdrawing some of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.”

Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating to promote trust at the bargaining table, as it has claimed, but instead resupplying and shifting its troops to the country’s east.

Those movements appear to be preparation for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country’s east, which includes Mariupol.

Zelensky warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops. “We are preparing for an even more active defense,” he said.

He did not say anything about the latest round of talks, which took place on Friday by video.

At talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join Nato and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.

The invasion has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.

