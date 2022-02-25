Ukrainian Film Producer Who Fled Kyiv Fears She’ll Never Return Home: ‘Nobody Knows What’s Next’ (Exclusive)

Brian Welk
·4 min read

Darya Bassel, a Ukrainian film producer and a programmer with the country’s largest documentary film festival, fears she may have left her home in Kyiv for the last time after fleeing the city earlier on Thursday, hours after Russia invaded the country.

“Today when I was leaving my flat in Kyiv, I was thinking, Am I going to go back here? Or is this the last time that I’m here?” Bassel told TheWrap. “It’s a feeling that all my friends are sharing. People with whom I talked over the last 24 hours, nobody knows what’s next and what the next day will bring.”

Bassel spoke with TheWrap from a safe location shortly after midnight in Ukraine, after traveling further West into the country, fearing that more bombings from the Russian military would hit the capital city of Kyiv later that night. Bassel evacuated along with her husband, who is also a filmmaker and cinematographer, as well as her children and a separate family of friends, after being offered a place to stay for the night by other friends.

For now, Bassel remains hopeful that they won’t have to leave the country altogether. But she’s additionally concerned about what Russia’s invasion means for her husband now that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a full military mobilization. And she has many friends still in Kyiv, either remaining in their homes, in shelters or even in the subways where they feel are the safest from missile attacks.

“Everybody is really afraid and shocked, and no one can believe this is really happening to us,” Bassel said. “It’s quite terrible, and maybe we were naive, but nobody actually believed until the very last moment that something like that could happen, because we all thought such things are just part of the old history, and we could not imagine that someone could come to your home and try and take it from you.”

Bassel is the co-producer of “A House Made of Splinters,” a documentary that just won a prize at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, and she’s also worked as a programmer for the last 10 years with the Docudays UA International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival team, the largest documentary film festival in Ukraine.

The 19th edition of Docudays was scheduled to take place in Kyiv between March 23 through April 3, but the festival has been put on hold “until martial law is suspended and Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine stops,” the festival said in a statement Thursday.

A House Made of Splinters Ukraine
“A House Made of Splinters,” co-produced by Darya Bassel (Courtesy of Cinetic Media)

Bassel said she was hopeful some version of the festival could proceed, even in a virtual format, until the invasion. But much of the programming team remains in Kyiv, and all day on Thursday, Bassel and her team received hundreds of emails from international film festivals around the world offering to screen Ukrainian documentary films to raise awareness about the truth of the attack on the country.

Bassel feels the situation now is “much, much worse” than the Ukrainian revolution in 2013 and 2014, and the impact of the invasion on the country’s film community and industry is the furthest thing from her mind. “Of course, the festival cannot be the priority at the time, but I don’t know, maybe the next day will bring us some hope. We’ll see,” she said. “Everything is upside down, and each new day, your world changes rapidly and drastically, and you’re just not able to plan anything.”

Ultimately, Bassel had strong words for Vladimir Putin’s Russian government and urged the rest of the world to denounce the Russian aggression. “I really do hope that people understand that this is a big, huge war, it is like the Third World War. A huge injustice is happening right now with Ukrainian people. What Russia is doing to us is just outrageous. I have a feeling they just want to erase the whole Ukrainian population from the Earth,” she said. “I want people all over the world and especially in the U.S. to understand this is not about Ukraine, this is about the whole world, this is about the whole of humanity, and the U.S. government has to take real action.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Calgarians rally in support of Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    A blue and yellow flag has been raised at Calgary City Hall as members of the city's Ukrainian community closely monitor growing aggression — and do what they can to support loved ones back home. The City of Calgary raised the Ukrainian flag on Thursday. "We stand in support of the Ukrainian community in our city, and people who have close ties to their homeland," Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek tweeted. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault

  • Nova Scotia municipalities facing staffing shortages, survey suggests

    A new survey suggests municipalities across Nova Scotia are having trouble recruiting and retaining employees. And the province's second-largest — the Cape Breton Regional Municipality — is no exception. "We're finding it right across the board, from a janitor or custodian ... to chartered certified accountants ... [and] engineers. It just goes on," said John MacKinnon, deputy chief administrative officer for the CBRM. The problem is poised to worsen as baby boomers exit the workforce, said MacK

  • Brazilian Soccer Players Trapped in Ukraine Plead for Help from amid Russian Invasion

    Marlon Santos, David Neres and a handful of other players and their families begged for assistance while huddled together in a hotel room in a video posted to Santos' Instagram

  • UPDATE 2-Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia, target banks

    Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to include financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, following a similar move by Washington in retaliation after the invasion of Ukraine. Kishida told a news conference that Tokyo would take aim at Russian financial institutions and individuals with the sanctions, which would be imposed immediately, as well as halt exports of military-use goods such as semiconductors. Japan's move came after Washington imposed new sanctions after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

  • Ukraine's president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government.

  • Stocks rally as West hits Russia with new sanctions

    STORY: After an early morning selloff following Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, all three major indexes roared back on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing up more than 3%, after U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Moscow for launching an assault on its neighbor.The Dow was the last to turn positive on Thursday, closing up more than a quarter of a percent, after an initial 800-point slide.The S&P 500, which earlier this week slid into correction territory, gained 1.5% by the end of the day, after falling more than 2.5% in early trading.And the Nasdaq soared after Biden's speech, finishing up a whopping 3.3% after losing about as much at the start of the session.WealthWise Financial CEO, Loreen Gilbert, said given the escalation in Europe, it's possible the U.S. Federal Reserve might take a softer approach to raising rates."Pundits have been talking about what it would take to have this Fed put, and for the Federal Reserve to change their course from raising rates. And, so, the question here is: does this escalation cause the Fed to change their course. I think, a couple weeks ago, we were sitting at a very high probability of a 50 basis point increase in March and, now, that probability is going way down, and more towards that 25 basis points. So, that is going to appease the markets if, in fact, we do see either no rate increase - which I doubt that that's going to happen - but even a 25 basis point increase would appease the markets."The whipsaw session reversed the fortunes of Tesla, shares of which were down as much as 8.4% but closed up nearly 5%. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales Elon Musk and his brother "violated insider trading rules."Shares of Apple were down more than 5% at its lows, but recovered to close up more than a percent and a half, climbing along with other megacaps including Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms, which all saw big early losses but then finished up well over 4%. Microsoft closed up 5%.But perhaps the most spectacular percentage spread during Thursday's wild session belonged to DraftKings, which started the day down more than 7% only to finish the session up 11.2%.

  • UPDATE 7-Biden takes veiled swipe at China in condemning Russia backers on Ukraine

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said any country that backed Russia's onslaught in Ukraine would be "stained by association," after China rejected calling Moscow's move an invasion and instead urged all sides to exercise restraint. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides after Moscow mounted an assault on Ukraine by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House where he unveiled tough new sanctions on Russia coordinated with allies, said Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions represented a dangerous moment for freedom around the world.

  • What to know about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Until his surprise election in 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy played a president on TV. Today, the 44-year-old is leading Ukraine as it faces an invasion from Russia, facing a threat to his rule and perhaps his life, from President Vladimir Putin. Addressing Ukrainians on television Thursday, at the end of the first day of the invasion, Zelenskyy said he had information Russia "has identified me as target No. 1 and my family as No. 2."

  • Biden takes veiled swipe at China in condemning Russia backers on Ukraine

    WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said any country that backed Russia's onslaught in Ukraine would be "stained by association," after China rejected calling Moscow's move an invasion and instead urged all sides to exercise restraint. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides after Moscow mounted an assault on Ukraine by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House where he unveiled tough new sanctions on Russia coordinated with allies, said Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions represented a dangerous moment for freedom around the world.

  • Helen Mirren's Extraordinary Life and Career in Photos

    The esteemed actress will be the latest recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award this Sunday, making her the Awards' most decorated recipient, with 13 nominations and five SAG Awards wins

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes