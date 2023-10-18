Ukrainian farm worker killed after his tractor hit mine

KYIV (Reuters) - A farm worker died on Tuesday in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region after his tractor hit a mine while ploughing a field, the Ukrainian emergency service said on Wednesday.

Liberated after the Russian occupation, the region is heavily mined and farmers risk their lives trying to work in fields that have not yet been cleared of the explosive devices.

"We ask everyone to be as careful as possible and always remember the high mine danger in the de-occupied territories," the emergency service said on the Telegram messaging app.

It published a photo of a burnt tractor with a torn-off wheel and damaged plough standing in a field near the explosion site.

Ukrainian authorities earlier this year said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had created the world's largest minefield spanning an area of 250,000 square kilometres (96,525 square miles).

