Ukrainian commentator celebrates Eurovision win from Kyiv bomb shelter - video

Ukraine’s Eurovision presenter, who was forced to take shelter in a bunker, was caught reacting with joy as the country’s entry won the competition.

Timur Miroshnychenko, Ukraine’s answer to Graham Norton, had to broadcast from a bunker in Kyiv on Saturday amid fears the broadcast would be interrupted by Russian shelling.

In a video on social media, Mr Miroshnychenko was seen reacting with joy from the bunker as the Kalush Orchestra won the competition.

Mr Miroshnychenko co-hosted the song contest final in Kyiv in 2017.

The Ukrainian folk-rap act, Kalush Orchestra were the frontrunners after Russia's invasion - which prompted organisers to ban Russia from competing.

Their song, ‘Stefania' is an ode to the mothers of Ukraine doing all they can to protect children during the conflict.

The UK finished in second place, with Sam Ryder topping the jury vote. Ukraine’s jury were among those giving 12 points to Ryder’s Space Man, but it failed to clinch the top spot after the public’s votes were added.

Ukraine received a stunning 439 votes from the public, catapulting them to an unassailable lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Spain’s effort came third, with a total of 459 points, Sweden fourth with 438 points, and Serbia fifth with 312 points. Germany placed last, with just six points.

Despite the invasion, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to host next year’s triumph.

He said: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision!

“For the third time in its history. And I believe - not for the last time.”