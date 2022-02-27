The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a 'Prayer for Ukraine' during 'SNL' cold open

Sarah Al-Arshani
·1 min read
The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a 'Prayer for Ukraine' during 'SNL' cold open
A girl looks at a notebook next to her mother as they stand in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, Ukraine, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022.
A girl looks at a notebook next to her mother as they stand in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, Ukraine, Saturday Feb. 26, 2022.AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

  • "SNL" opened with a solemn performance from the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

  • The group performed a "Prayer for Ukraine" on Saturday, days after Russia's invasion of the country.

  • Candles spelling out "Kyiv" – the country's capital – were placed in front of the singers.

The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a "Prayer for Ukraine" during the opening of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday.

Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the group, which sang the mournful song in place of the show's usual practice of political comedy skits in the show's cold open.

The performance summoned a solemn moment of solidarity after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Candles in front of the chorus were laid out to spell "Kyiv." Russia has been advancing towards the country's capital city in an effort to capture it.

Despite facing the possible threat of being captured or killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused offers to evacuate and has remained in the city, calling on Ukrainians to take up arms and defend the country from Russia's invasion.

