Ukrainian Brand Anoeses Unveils NKD 2022 Collection

Ukraine-based brand Anoeses has just released its NKD 2022 collection of daring yet romantic lingerie. Created in the midst of war without access to its usual production process, the leather accessories and lingerie label stepped up to the challenge. Since Russia invaded the Ukraine, Anoeses has been dedicated to actively supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weekly donations on military needs.

Filled with bondage-inspired ethereal pieces, NKD ‘22 presents leather g-strings and arm harnesses grounded in a soft beige hue for a subversive yet soft aesthetic. The Blake bra bears a sultry bodice made from stiff full-grain leather and slim keyholes for a visual tease. The chain neckline adds just the right amount of glam.

Elsewhere, the Twyla top arrives with a chic structural silhouette, offering itself for daytime wear underneath a blazer and paired with jeans. The collection also features mesh sets, comprised of a turtle neck bolero top and lowrise pants adorned with hip-baring double straps. Meanwhile, a navel-grazing neckline on a leather corset transforms the boudoir wear into a suggestive suit of armor.

Take a look at Anoeses NKD 2022 collection in the gallery above and visit the brand’s online store to purchase your favorite pieces.