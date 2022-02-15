Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia

Ireland and other allies need to maintain “continued pressure” on Russia in a bid to avoid war, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has said.

The appearance of ambassador Larysa Gerasko before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee comes after days of warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent.

Ms Gerasko said the Irish parliament should consider passing a motion condemning any move by Russia to give formal diplomatic recognition to two breakaway Ukrainian regions, following a vote in the Russian parliament asking President Vladimir Putin to recognise the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Mr Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.

The statement came after Russia announced it was pulling back some troops from the exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing before the committee in the Irish parliament, Ms Gerasko responded to the latest development.

She said she hoped that Russia will fulfil its obligations “and will fulfil its promises”.

“But we know how Russia acts,” Ms Gerasko warned.

“We want, of course, to see these withdrawals.

“If Russia starts to de-escalate the situation, we would be happy.

“We are looking for a peaceful resolution only. Of course, we are ready to defend our country. We are ready to defend our independence. But we don’t want to have more casualties.”

Russian army tanks move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia
Russian army tanks move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Opening the meeting, former foreign affairs minister and committee chairman Charlie Flanagan said it came at a time of “heightened tension and challenge”.

Mr Flanagan, alongside other committee members, condemned any Russian interference in Ukrainian sovereignty and sent “solidarity” to the country.

The meeting also saw some TDs and senators probe the role of Nato in the region and in the broader conflict.

The ambassador repeatedly said that Russia had nothing to fear from Ukraine.

Asked by Senator Joe O’Reilly if any Russian fears about Ukraine’s closeness to Nato and Europe could be seen as “reasonable”, the ambassador rejected such a notion.

Ms Gerasko said: “Russia demanded, as you know, demanded security guarantees of non-expansion, Nato, in eastern Europe.

“But I want to ask, who threatened Russia? Russia has the second strongest army in the world. Russia has the biggest nuclear arsenal in the world. Russia is one of the most powerful countries in the world. Who threatened them?

“Ukraine? Of course, no.”

In her opening statement, the ambassador praised Irish friendship with her country.

She said: “Ireland has always been a reliable partner of Ukraine both on bilateral level and in international fora.

“We successfully co-operate on a number of UN resolutions, including those on human rights in Crimea, militarisation of the peninsula and the security situation in the Black and Azov seas.”

Appearing for the first time before the committee, Ms Gerasko said: “We are also grateful to Ireland for its advocacy efforts in the UN Security Council.

“The strong statements delivered by the Irish diplomacy within this body for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine are unambiguous and of utmost importance for us.”

She said it was clear that Russia is “intending to continue its odious policy of hatred”.

“Russian aggression has not only the military but also economic and financial dimensions,” the ambassador said.

A Ukrainian serviceman runs during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman runs during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Ms Gerasko added: “We are committed to seeking political and diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. Ukraine wants peace, security and stability not only for itself, but also for the entire Europe.

“Together with additional military support from our Western partners as well as with increased diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia, Ukraine is ready to defend itself.

“I would like to stress again that Ukraine is committed to justice, peace and security not only for itself but for the whole of the Euro-Atlantic community.

“The future of the global security architecture is being decided in Ukraine, and the ability of the coalition of the democratic states to take on the current threats and challenges in Ukraine will have a direct impact on their own future.

“We count on continued pressure on Russia from our partners.

“We need a clear message that the Kremlin’s plans will not work, and continuation of aggression will be met with a devastating response from the West and multiplied support for Ukraine.”

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov (Niall Carson/PA)

Earlier this month, Russian ambassador Yury Filatov appeared before the same committee.

He told TDs and senators that war was not in his Government’s plans, but “if there is a war, it is not because of Russia”.

The appearance came amid plans for Russian navy drills off the south-west coast of Ireland.

The Irish Government has already advised against all non-essential travel to Ukraine and is urging all Irish citizens in the country to leave.

