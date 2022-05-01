Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's surprise visit to Kyiv is "yet another sign of a very very strong support that Ukraine has in the United States."

Overnight, Pelosi led a surprise congressional delegation to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Markarova told ABC's "This Week" Anchor George Stephanopoulos that it was "a special delight" to see Pelosi meeting with Zelenskyy after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with the Ukrainian leader last week.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Ukrainian ambassador calls Pelosi's visit to Kyiv 'a special delight' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com