Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges Cyprus to end passport scheme for Russians

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Cyprus on Thursday to close its ports to all Russian ships, and end a so-called 'golden passports' scheme giving Russians dual citizenship on the island.

In address to Cyprus's parliament via a video link, Zelenskiy showed a video of atrocities he said were committed by invading Russian forces. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the images.

"Please, close all Cyprus ports to all Russian ships. This must be a decision taken in conjunction with the European Union," he said via an interpreter who translated his words into Greek.

He said the measures could also include ending a 'golden passport' scheme extending dual-citizenship to Russian nationals.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military" operation in Ukraine.

