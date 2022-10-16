Ukraine's vast untapped gas reserves lined up to supply energy to Europe

Alamy Live News. 2K15GHA Kyiv, Ukraine. 15th Sep, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, holds a one-on-one meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, at the Mariinskyi Palace, September 15, 2022 in Kyiv Ukraine - Alamy Live News/ Planetpix

Ukraine is in talks with US drillers to pump gas from its vast untapped reserves to Europe and ease the region’s energy crisis by the end of the decade, the The Telegraph can reveal.

Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas giant, is preparing to market its national gas reserves, the second-largest in Europe, to international drillers and is already in discussion with US firms.

A move to prise open the reserves could help Europe find new sources of gas once the war in Ukraine ends and help countries shift away from more expensive liquified natural gas (LNG) imports. The company has identified huge gas reserves waiting to be tapped, including in the Dnipro-Donets Basin.

Myron Wasylyk, adviser to the Naftogaz’s chief executive, told the Telegraph it has held discussions with US companies about joint agreements to prise open the reserves. Naftogaz “soon will be marketing some of the projects”, he added.

Mr Wasylyk said: “We have a number of resources and gas reserves there that are basically the second largest in Europe. There is exploration potential there and also export potential there. We estimate there could be up to 40 billion cubic metres.

“There is a lot of potential there but it won’t come online until the second half of this decade… We have a number of basins which are currently undeveloped.”

He said tapping the reserves would “absolutely” help meet Europe’s future gas needs. Europe is scrambling to find alternative supplies following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tapping the reserves in Ukraine will likely depend on the direction of the war, though its army has been retaking huge swathes of territory from Russian forces. The bulk of Ukraine’s gas production and reserves are east of the Dnipro River, which cuts through the centre of Ukraine.

Russia supplied around 40pc of Europe’s natural gas before the war but the Kremlin has been choking off supplies ahead of what threatens to be a bleak winter for the region. There are fears the shut-off could spark power shortages this winter, though gas prices have fallen in recent weeks after a successful drive to boost storage levels.

Benchmark European gas prices have more than halved to €145 per megawatt hour since peaking in August. Prices have fallen thanks to successful efforts to cut energy consumption on the Continent and as European gas storage levels have risen above 90pc.

However, experts still warn that much will still depend on Europe avoiding a particularly cold winter that forces households and businesses to turn up the thermostat.

Figures from think tank Bruegel suggest gas imports to the EU and UK from Russia are down by more than 80pc in recent weeks compared to a year ago. Meanwhile LNG imports are double 2021 levels and are on track to hit record highs in 2022. LNG is more costly compared to the cheap Russian gas Europe is used to.

Analysts have warned gas prices are likely to remain high this winter despite recent falls.

UBS analyst Henri Patricot said: “We expect prices to remain very volatile as a further drop in Russian exports or full interruption would mean a potential gas shortfall in Europe this winter and this could see [benchmark European gas prices] move back above €200 per kilowatt hour as it did in August/September.

“We see Europe continuing to attract LNG volumes but at a still elevated cost next year, as LNG supply additions remain limited and Europe needs to squeeze more price sensitive Asian buyers.”