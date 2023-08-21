Ukraine's troops push into key village as counteroffensive steps up

A destroyed Russian tank on display in Kyiv. The country has enjoyed more success recently in its counter-offensive - AFP

Ukrainian forces pressed into a tactically important village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday as Kyiv’s counter-offensive showed further signs of success.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show Ukrainian troops, wearing blue tactical recognition flashes, clearing battle-scarred buildings on the eastern edge of Robotyne.

Two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles laid down suppressing fire on a Russian position near the centre of the village in a separate drone video, published by the Kyiv Post.

Both Ukrainian and Russian sources claimed Robotyne had been liberated after weeks of fighting on the outskirts of the village amid a push by Kyiv’s forces to break through heavily fortified defences and sever Russia’s so-called “land bridge” to Crimea.

However, Ukrainian officials said the battle over the settlement was continuing.

Hanna Maliar, the deputy defence minister, said: “Our units were successful in the direction of south-eastern Robotyne.

“The enemy tried to regain positions east of Robotyne... but unsuccessfully. Planned combat work is currently under way,” she added.

Robotyne is situated around six miles south of Orikhiv on Ukraine’s main line of advance through the Zaporizhzhia region.

The village sits on the T0408 highway towards Tokmak, a settlement another 14 miles south that serves as the anchor for Russian defences in the area.

Ukraine’s general staff said its forces continued “to conduct offensive operations” in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, in line with their goal of splitting Russian forces and reaching the Sea of Azov

Troops were “consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations”, the military said.

Kyiv’s counteroffensive has proceeded slowly since its launch in early June, with Ukrainian forces confronting multi-layered defences established by Russia.

While mopping up operations appeared to continue in Robotyne, Ukrainian forces were reported to have launched artillery barrages on nearby Novoprokopivka to prevent a Russian attempt to overturn Kyiv’s incremental gains.

Elsewhere on the battlefield, Kyiv’s forces destroyed a column of Russian armoured vehicles on the southern tip of Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region.

Drone footage showed at least six Russian vehicles being peppered by Dpicm cluster munitions in what was described as a “another attempted assault on Klishchiivka” by Ukraine’s defence ministry.

The village, which sits on high ground, has proved vital for Ukraine’s attempt to double-envelope the enemy in Bakhmut.

The developments came as British military officials reported that Russia was trying to rebuild its 18th Combined Arms Army in the southern Kherson region after being forced to redeploy forces to Zaporizhzhia.

“18 CAA is likely to consist mostly of mobilised personnel and to focus on defensive security operations in the south of Ukraine,” the Ministry of Defence wrote in its daily intelligence update.

“Russia likely aims to free up more experienced units to fight on key axes.”

Meanwhile, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest battlefield report that Ukraine’s recent successes in striking targets deep behind enemy lines could threaten the stability of Russian defences along the front.

The think-tank wrote that panic could “quickly intensify and spread among Russian front-line units”.

Ukraine was this week bolstered by promises from Denmark and the Netherlands to deliver US-made F-16 fighter jets.

Denmark will deliver 19 jets in total. The Netherlands has 42 F-16s available in all but has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a crowd outside the Danish parliament - AFP

Volodymyr Zelensky told the Danish parliament on Monday that the moves had made him confident Ukraine could end Russia’s invasion.

But in a blow to the Ukrainian president’s attempt to secure modern aircraft for his forces, Sweden said it had no plans to offer its Gripen jet to Kyiv.

“We will do everything to support them with air, but right now there are no new commitments to provide Swedish aircraft to Ukraine,” Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish prime minister, told the TV4 broadcaster.

Russia has warned that supplying fighter jets to Ukraine will only escalate the war.