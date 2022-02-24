Ukraine's stock market regulator stops securities circulation

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state stock market regulator on Thursday said it had decided to stop the circulation of all securities in the country, except for operations necessary for the central bank's monetary policy and the finance ministry's public debt servicing.

The central bank has banned foreign currency purchases on the interbank market and fixed the official hryvnia exchange rate on Feb. 24, Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said on Thursday, as Ukrainian assets suffered after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)