Ukraine's president names telecoms expert head of occupied southern region

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed a senior official from a Ukrainian telecommunications institute as governor of the mostly Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson on Thursday, his office said.

The new governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, for the last six years had been an adviser to the head of Ukraine's state radio frequencies institute. His experience there, the president's office said, "would be useful in the performance of the tasks set before him as head of the important region."

Ukraine has vowed to mount a major counteroffensive against Russia in Kherson.

Following its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Russia transferred the mobile network in Kherson to Russia's cellular grid and dialling code. Ukraine accused Moscow in May of conducting "a shutdown of all communications" there.

(Reporting by Max Hunder. Edited by Paulo Prada.)