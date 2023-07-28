Ukraine's Naftogaz says bondholders okay debt restructuring proposals

The logo of the Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Naftogaz said on Friday that holders of its 2022 and 2026 bonds had approved debt restructuring proposals, opening the way to ending a months-long default.

"The outstanding success of this consent solicitation, which was supported by over 85% of the holders, will allow Naftogaz to normalize its situation vis a vis capital markets," the state-owned energy company's CEO, Oleksiy Chernyshov, said.

Naftogaz, which was for months locked in talks with bondholders of its already defaulted 2022 and 2026, agreed debt restructuring offers in May.

The main changes included offering cash payments to holders of its 2022 bonds on all interest accrued so far to be made in July 2023 and again in January 2024.

The company also offered to defer other interest payments and principal of the $335 million bond until July 2024 and July 2025, and split them into halves.

A similar approach was proposed to the 2026 bondholders.

Separately, Naftogaz said on Thursday it was developing cooperation with US energy companies in order to significantly increase domestic gas production in Ukraine.

Chernyshov is on a business trip to Washington this week, where he met with US Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joe Manchin on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom)