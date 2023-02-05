Ukraine's forces still hold Bilohorivka, last part of Luhansk region - governor

Members of the security forces walk on a street as they evacuate civilians, in Bilohorivka

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces remained in control of the village of Bilohorivka, the Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai said on Sunday, adding that the situation there is tense, but under control.

"Information is being spread in the Russian Federation about the alleged capture of Bilohorivka and the removal of our people from there," Haidai told the national broadcaster.

"Our troops remain in their positions, nobody has captured Bilohorivka, nobody has entered there, there is no enemy there."

Some Moscow-installed officials and pro-Russian military bloggers have recently claimed Russian advances in the direction of Bilohorivka, the last part of Luhansk held by Ukrainian forces.

"The situation at the front is tense, but controlled by Ukrainian forces," Haidai said.

"The number of Russian attacks has ... increased, but all of them have been repulsed by our troops, who remain in their positions."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the situation on the front lines in the east of the country was getting tougher and Russia was throwing more and more troops into battle.

