Ukraine's chief justice in Ottawa to talk about strain of war on judicial systems

OTTAWA — The chief justice of Ukraine's supreme court says judges in the embattled country are donating 60 per cent of their salaries to the military, and they need more financial support.

Vsevolod Kniaziev met with Canada's Supreme Court chief justice, Richard Wagner, this morning in Ottawa.

Kniaziev says the system in his home country is overwhelmed and reform is needed.

As the Russian invasion continues, Wagner says Canada will continue to offer support to Ukraine.

Judges from around the world are gathering over the next four days as part of the International Organization for Judicial Training.

The conference is focused on helping judges to better understand vulnerable populations they interact with in the courtroom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.

