Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov loses Bellator welterweight championship — video

Ukrainian Bellator star Yaroslav Amosov faces first career loss against Jamaica’s Jackson

Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov was defeated by Jamaican opponent Jason Jackson in the Bellator MMA welterweight championship on Nov. 18, his first career loss

Jackson demonstrated superiority in striking and adeptly defended against the Ukrainian’s takedowns.

He gradually built his advantage, delivering a decisive knockout against Amosov in the middle of the third round.

The Ukrainian took a powerful blow to the jaw and couldn’t maintain his footing. As a result, Jackson emerged as the new Bellator champion in the welterweight division.

Before the match, Amosov presented Jackson with a vyshyvanka, a traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt.

