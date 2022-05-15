Ukraine Wins Eurovision Song Contest, U.K. Places Second

K.J. Yossman
·4 min read

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy on Saturday night. The country was represented by hip-hop act Kalush Orchestra with the song “Stefania,” a tribute to lead singer Oleh Psiuk’s mother Stefania, which merges Ukrainian folklore with rap.

The U.K. came in second thanks to Sam Ryder, already a viral sensation with 12.5 million TikTok fans, who performed the track “Space Man.”

More from Variety

The event was held in Turin, Italy, following the country’s win in 2021 by Italian band Maneskin.

Both Ukraine, which is currently under siege from its neighbor Russia, and the U.K. were hotly tipped to make an appearance in the top three. 25 countries competed in total in the contest, which was hosted in the Italian city of Turin.

Ukraine last won in 2016 and hosted the contest the following year in capital city Kyiv.

Votes are cast by 40 countries competing in the contest, all of whom are members (or, in the case of Australia, associate members) of the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the competition.

Each country’s final score is a combination of a jury vote (with each country awarded 1 to twelve points) and a phone-in from the public. Both the jury and public are forbidden from voting for their own country.

Although ostensibly about the music, the voting is often understood to have political overtones, with many countries often voting for their closest geographical neighbors.

While Ukraine scored moderately in the jury vote, with a total of 192 points, the country was pushed into No. 1 position with an unprecedented 439 points from the public. It is believed to be the highest number of points ever awarded by the public vote and is symbolic of the support the country has from the rest of Europe in its war with Russia.

The victory certainly garnered widespread praise, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating the country on Twitter. “It is a clear reflection of not just your talent, but of the unwavering support for your fight for freedom,” Johnson tweeted.

And while the band said backstage that they had not yet had an opportunity to speak to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader took to Instagram to congratulate them, writing: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe — not the last. We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt! Thank you for winning @Kalush.official and everyone who voted for us! I am sure that our victorious chord in the battle with the enemy is not far off. Glory to Ukraine!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskiy_official)

The U.K. scored 466 points, a sum that included the top mark of 12 points from the Ukranian, German and French jury votes. Despite not winning the contest, it was viewed as a huge improvement on the previous year’s entry, when the U.K. came last out of 26 countries with zero points.

Ukraine’s victory was all the more moving because, the band revealed, they had not had the opportunity to rehearse in person until they arrived in Italy two weeks ago. “It’s been quite stressful to be honest,” said Kalush Orchestra lead singer Oleh Psiuk, who was wearing his trademark pink bucket hat, in a press conference backstage after the show.

During the press conference Psiuk also took the opportunity to voice his thanks towards all those who voted for him. “I want to thank everybody, every Ukrainian, [the] Ukrainian diaspora, and everyone around the world who voted for Ukraine and helped us bring this victory to Ukraine,” he said. “The victory is very important for Ukraine especially this year. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Glory to Ukraine.”

In response to a question from the press corps about whether Psiuk was planning to return to fight in Ukraine following his band’s victory, the rapper explained the band had been given temporary authorization to attend Eurovision since men of military age are currently forbidden from leaving Ukraine. (Ukrainian commentator Timur Miroshnychenko was unable to join the other European commentators at the stadium in Turin, instead broadcasting from a bomb shelter in his home country).

Psiuk said the temporary authorization expired would expire on May 16 when the band would return to Ukraine. “It’s hard to say what exactly I’m going to do because this is the first time I won the Eurovision Song Contest but anyway, like every Ukrainian we’re ready to fight as much as we can and to go on till the end.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Georgia's breakaway South Ossetia sets vote to join Russia

    The leader of the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia announced Friday that a referendum would be held in July on joining Russia. Russia has exercised effective control over the region since fighting a brief war with Georgia in 2008. Russia and a handful of other countries recognize South Ossetia as an independent state, but most of the world still considers it to be part of Georgia.

  • Eurovision Hopes: Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra And UK’s Sam Ryder Favourites For Tonight’s Song Contest

    British bookies are currently offering odds of 7/18 for Ukraine to triumph at this evening’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, with their entry Kalush Orchestra’s distinctive blend of rap and folk music, combined with the country’s current courage in the face of Russian invasion, expected to unite voters across Europe in support. The frontman […]

  • I saw Russians as victims of ignoble leaders. Then came the rage of their war in Ukraine.

    People I had seen as heroic and long-suffering victims now look like the very foes their ancestors had fought against so valiantly eight decades ago.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Lightning head back to Tampa one loss away from elimination after 4-3 loss to Leafs

    TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in unfamiliar territory -- a loss away from elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Lightning head back to Amalie Arena trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series after a 4-3 loss in Toronto on Tuesday. Game 6 is Thursday. The two-time defending NHL champion Lightning, who gave up a 2-0 first-period lead in the loss, said they trust that they'll regroup. "It's never a good thing when you lose two

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Shane wright, top NHL draft prospect, 'thrilled' about chance to become a Montreal Canadien

    With the Montreal Canadiens holding the number one overall draft pick in this summer's NHL Draft, Shane Wright seems all but destined to wear the bleu, blanc, rouge. And it wouldn't be the first time. Wright, widely believed to be the top NHL prospect for the upcoming draft, plays for the Kingston Frontenacs, formerly known as the Kingston Canadiens. "It's kind of funny. In my first year as well we had, like, a retro jersey night where we actually wore the Kingston Canadiens jersey. So, we had a

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • PRO acknowledges officials erred in disallowing Toronto FC goal in Vancouver

    TORONTO — The Professional Referee Organization has acknowledged that officials erred in disallowing a goal by Jayden Nelson in Toronto FC's 1-0 weekend loss at the Vancouver Whitecaps. "The evaluation of that incident is that it was an incorrect decision to disallow the goal. There was no offence," Howard Webb, general manager of PRO, told The Canadian Press on Thursday. "And also that the VAR (video assistant referee) should have stepped in to recommend a video review so the referee could then

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g