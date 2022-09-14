Ukraine welcomes report on international security guarantees rejected by Moscow

·2 min read
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a flag rising ceremony in the recently liberated town of Izium

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government are studying proposals drawn up by senior officials and the former head of NATO that envisage Western countries providing future security guarantees to Kyiv.

Russia has already condemned the draft document, which also underlines Ukraine's continued "aspiration to join NATO and benefit from its mutual defence arrangements".

Moscow views NATO's eastern expansion as a direct threat to its own security and has cited the prospect of Ukraine building closer ties with the alliance as a major reason for its invasion on Feb. 24.

Zelenskiy praised the report, drawn up by a working group that included his chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former NATO Secretary-General.

The report "should become the basis of the future security compact", Zelenskiy said on Tuesday on formally receiving the recommendations.

The report makes a series of recommendations aimed at bolstering the country's longer term security that fall short of offering full NATO membership, which some member states are wary of doing because of Russia's opposition.

"This requires a multi-decade effort of sustained investment in Ukraine’s defence industrial base, scalable weapons transfers and intelligence support from allies, intensive training missions and joint exercises under the European Union and NATO flags," the report said.

"(The Kyiv Security Compact) will bring a core group of allied countries together with Ukraine," it said, adding that these could include many leading NATO members including the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Poland.

It was not immediately clear how Western countries would respond to the proposals, though many are already providing significant military assistance to Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia's invasion.

The Kremlin said the recommendations served to highlight the need for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The idea of Ukraine joining NATO remains "the main threat to Russia", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Latest Stories

  • Kremlin says Ukraine's NATO ambitions remain a threat to Russia

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine's ongoing ambitions to join the Western NATO military alliance presented a threat to Russia's security and highlighted the necessity for Russia to conduct what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Moscow was responding to the publication of a draft set of security guarantees by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office on Tuesday that outlined Ukraine's "aspiration to join NATO and benefit from its mutual defence arrangements".

  • Trump banned bump stocks after deadly Las Vegas shooting. Now the issue is in the Supreme Court's hands

    Months after a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the Trump administration banned bump stocks. Legal challenges are now pending at the Supreme Court.

  • Xi and Putin to discuss Ukraine war at meeting - Kremlin

    The Chinese and Russian leaders are due to meet at a major summit in Uzbekistan this week.

  • Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy

    Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's view of the court can be damaged especially when changes in its membership lead to big changes in the law. “Judges create legitimacy problems for themselves ... when they instead stray into places where it looks like they’re an extension of the political process or when they’re imposing their own personal preferences,” Kagan said at Temple Emanu-El in New York.

  • Poland wants Russia to return paintings looted during WWII

    Poland will formally ask Russia to return seven paintings now in a leading Moscow museum that were looted during World War II by the Soviet Red Army, the Polish culture minister said Wednesday. The previously requested items included archives of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz, paintings by Old Masters such as Durer, Holbein or Cranach and manuscripts by Polish authors.

  • As Ukraine pursues counteroffensive, Russia strikes Kharkiv

    Among the boarded-up windows and blast-scarred buildings of Ukraine’s second-largest city, where Russian missiles and rockets strike during the day and the night, fear forms the backdrop of life. As Ukrainian forces advance in their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, pushing Russian forces out of territory they have held for months, strikes have continued unabated on the city, already hammered by artillery during months of war. A missile strike on a power station Sunday night sparked a major fire and plunged Kharkiv into darkness for hours.

  • Ukrainian forces retake 6,000sq km of their homeland - and thousands of Russian prisoners of war, reports claim

    Ukrainian forces have retaken 6,000 square kilometres of their homeland - 3,000 of them in the past six days alone, it has been reported. It said the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region was "routing Russian forces and collapsing Russia's northern Donbas axis". It went on: "Russian forces are not conducting a controlled withdrawal and are hurriedly fleeing southeastern Kharkiv Oblast (an administrative region) to escape encirclement around Izyum."

  • Turkey calls on next Swedish government to take counter-terrorism steps needed for NATO membership

    The new Swedish government should now address security concerns that Turkey has raised in return for lifting its veto on Sweden and Finland's membership of NATO, Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The two countries applied to join the security alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but faced opposition from Turkey which accuses them of imposing arms embargoes on Ankara and supporting groups it deems terrorists. Turkey lifted its veto during a NATO summit in June in return for what it said were concrete gains on the issue.

  • Russia's Rosneft paid just $1 for a Norwegian oil major's main assets when the Ukraine war forced it to exit the country: report

    Norwegian energy giant Equinor sold the JV stakes to be able to drop its investment pledges, as Western oil majors scramble to leave the country, per Reuters.

  • France, India say they share concerns over China's rise

    The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the security situation in the region and the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including concerns about food security and rising inflation, officials said.

  • New Video Shows Trump’s Pick to Run AZ Elections Accusing Pence of ‘Coup’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/APMark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona, has enthusiastically championed a number of conspiracy theories—none more so than the conspiracy of a stolen 2020 election, which is the animating force behind his campaign to run Arizona’s elections.But in a recent campaign speech, Finchem pushed the envelope, even by his own standards.Just days before he won the August primary, Finchem was caught on tape blaming

  • 'Z'-marked tanks stand abandoned in retaken Ukrainian town

    STORY: Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium during the weekend, leaving behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment, in their worst defeat since they were driven back from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March.Commenting on the devastation he had seen in Izium, Zelenskiy said: "It’s not a shock for me... because we saw the same scenes as in Bucha... The same destroyed buildings and people killed."Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, was occupied for a short period of time by invading Russian forces. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused the Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there, something Moscow denies.Izium, which had a prewar population of about 50,000, is located on an important highway that runs from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, to the eastern city of Sloviansk, that Russian forces have been trying to advance towards.

  • Jimmy Fallon Gets Some Real Kicks Out Of Bonkers New Trump Revelation

    The "Tonight Show" host spotted a weird detail in a new book about the former president.

  • Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up

    "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them. You don't need this war," the flyers said.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Players shed new light on memorable Canada-Soviet Summit Series in "1972" book

    Every time there's a Summit Series anniversary, hockey fans are reminded of Canada's thrilling comeback victory over the Soviet Union and Paul Henderson's where-were-you-when Game 8 winner. While many cherish the memories from that 1972 showdown, it remains somewhat difficult for others to reflect on it. Alexander Yakushev, who led the Soviet Union with seven goals in the series, has a videotape of all eight games that has remained on a shelf at his home for years. He has never watched it and do

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and