Ukraine warned of 30-day window to progress in counter-offensive

Rains pours down outside the workshop where the mechanic soldiers of a battalion repair vehicles in Lyman in Ukraine - Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine could have as little as 30 days of fighting left in its counter-offensive, the head of the US military has warned, before bad weather halts their advances.

General Mark Milley told the BBC there was a “reasonable amount of time, probably about 30 to 45 days’ worth of fighting weather left” before conditions stymied Kyiv’s push.

But looking further ahead he cautioned: “The rains will come in, it will become very muddy and very difficult to manoeuvre and then you get the deep winter.”

Gen Milley’s remarks came just hours after Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, had insisted that Ukraine will push on with its counter-offensive even though poorer weather will soon turn ploughed fields to mud and then coat them with snow.

“Combat actions will continue in one way or another. In the cold, wet and mud, it is more difficult to fight but fighting will continue,” he said at a conference in a Kyiv hotel.

The apparent discrepancy in positions between the allies came as some Nato members have continued to criticise Ukraine for what they argue is the slower-than-expected pace of its counter-offensive.

Gen Milley, for his part, said that it was too early to judge whether the counter-offensive had been a success or a failure after weeks of incremental gains.

“There’s battles not done... they haven’t finished the fighting part of what they’re trying to accomplish,” he said, adding that Ukraine was “progressing at a very steady pace through the Russian front lines”.

The head of the US military has said: 'The rains will come in, it will become very muddy and very difficult to manoeuvre and then you get the deep winter' - Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine had hoped to recapture the occupied city of Melitopol in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia when it started its Nato-backed counter-offensive in May but its soldiers have only captured a handful of villages 10 miles from where they began their push. Melitopol is still 50 miles away, behind multi-layered and heavily fortified Russian defensive lines.

Russian military bloggers reported several battles in the region on Sunday, including around the village of Novoprokopovka, roughly one mile south of Robotyne, which Ukrainian forces recaptured last month.

“There is (Ukrainian) progress in the last section. In response, the long-range weapons of the Russian Armed Forces worked powerfully against Ukrainian positions,” said WarGonzo.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War confirmed the reports of fighting around Robotyne and said that elite Russian paratroopers had been deployed to counterattack, including two regiments of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division which have been sent to Tokmak, a few miles to the south.

Further west along the southern front line, however, Ukrainian forces said that they were making more progress and had reached the village of Tavria.

“We are moving forward! Defence forces in the Tavria area have advanced more than 1km,” said Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, a Ukrainian military commander.

Separately on Sunday, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that it believed a drone attack last month against an airbase near Pskov, hundreds of miles from Ukraine, had been launched from inside Russia.

“Due to the limited range of quadcopter UAVs [drones], the attacks on the base were almost certainly launched from within the Russian Federation,” it said.

The MoD assessment raises the prospect of people inside Russia actively fighting against the Kremlin. Ukrainian drones have also been striking Moscow, other Russian cities and energy infrastructure regularly over the past few months.