Ukraine war: Zelensky vows to retake lost Lysychansk

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged Kyiv's forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in the eastern Donbas region after a grinding Russian assault, but vowed to regain control over the area with the help of long-range Western weapons.

Russia said its capture of the city of Lysychansk less than a week after taking neighbouring Sievierdonetsk gave it full control of the eastern Luhansk region - a political win that meets a key Kremlin war goal. The battlefield focus now shifts to the neighbouring Donetsk region, where Kyiv still controls swathes of territory.

"If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in firepower, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons."

Mr Zelensky said Russia was concentrating its firepower on the Donbas front, but Ukraine would hit back with long-range weapons such as the US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers.

"The fact that we protect the lives of our soldiers, our people, plays an equally important role. We will rebuild the walls, we will win back the land, and people must be protected above all else," Mr Zelensky said.

IOC boss Bach says Ukraine 'flag will fly high' at Olympics

Olympics chief Thomas Bach on Sunday said the organisation would ensure that Ukrainian athletes could compete at the 2024 Games despite the Russian invasion.

Speaking during a visit to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Bach pledged to increase the amount of IOC funding for athletes from the war-torn nation.

That will ensure that at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and at the Olympic Winter Games in 2026 in Cortina-Milano, "the Ukrainian flag will fly high", said Bach.

"The IOC will triple the fund we have been establishing at the very beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine from $2.5 million to $7.5 million," he added.

Zelensky welcomed the additional support.

Belarus leader stands with Russia in campaign

The president of Belarus -- Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's closest ally -- said on Sunday his ex-Soviet state stood fully behind Russia in its military drive in Ukraine as part of its longstanding commitment to a "union state" with Moscow.

Addressing a ceremony marking the anniversary of the World War Two liberation of Minsk by Soviet troops, Lukashenko said he had thrown his weight behind Putin's campaign against Ukraine "from the very first day" in late February.

"Today, we are being criticised for being the only country in the world to support Russia in its fight against Nazism. We support and will continue to support Russia," a video on the state BelTA news agency showed Lukashenko telling the gathering.

"And those who criticise us, do they not know that we have such a close union with the Russian Federation?...That we have practically a unified army. But you knew all this. We will remain together with fraternal Russia."

