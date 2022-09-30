Ukraine war: US will never recognise Russia's annexation attempts, Biden vows

Elsa Maishman - BBC News
·3 min read
Joe Biden
The US will impose new sanctions on Russia as a result of the Kremlin's annexation

The US will "never, never, never" recognise Russia's attempt to annex territory in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has said.

He was speaking ahead of a speech on Friday from Vladimir Putin, who is expected to declare that four Ukrainian regions are joining Russia.

The Kremlin says Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson voted to join Russia in recent referendums.

But Ukraine and the West have dismissed the votes as a sham.

The US will impose new sanctions on Russia as a result of the annexation.

"The United States, I want to be very clear about this, will never, never, never recognise Russia's claims on Ukraine sovereign territory," Mr Biden said.

On Thursday, the Russian president signed two decrees recognising Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as independent territories - paving the way for them to be annexed.

The documents, shared on Russian state media, say the independence of the two regions is being recognised in accordance with international law and "enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations".

However, UN Secretary General António Guterres has said any annexation of a country's territory based on the use of force violates the UN Charter and international law.

It is a "dangerous escalation" that "has no place in the modern world", he said.

In a phone call with Mr Putin, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expressed his opposition to the plan.

He called on the Russian leader to reduce tension and give peace negotiations with Ukraine another chance, according to a spokesperson.

Turkey, along with the UN, has mediated in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the past - with success in reaching a deal to resume exports of grain through the Black Sea.

In Moscow on Thursday, preparations for Mr Putin's announcement were well under way. A stage was set up for a concert in Red Square, adorned with billboards proclaiming the four regions as part of Russia.

It is a repeat of Russia's annexation of the southern Crimea Peninsular in 2014, which also followed a discredited referendum.

That annexation has never been recognised by the vast majority of the international community, and nor will this one.

But regardless of what the West says, Russia's two houses of parliament will formally ratify the move next week.

Mr Putin will be hoping that by annexing occupied areas of Ukraine, he will be able to argue that Russian territory is coming under attack from Western weapons, in the hope that some governments may halt their military aid to Kyiv.

But Kyiv has said it will not change anything on the battlefield.

The annexation has come after five days of self-styled referendums across the four regions last week, with little notice.

Russia says the voting was fair and resulted in a complete landslide in favour of joining Russia. But there was no independent monitoring and reports of people being intimidated into voting by armed Russian soldiers were widespread.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the "pseudo referendums" were worthless, and his advisor Mykhailo Podolyak called them "mass violence".

"Imagine... there are tanks of the occupying army and in the houses and apartments of people who have not yet left... military men with automatic weapons are putting them to their faces and saying 'vote!'"

Additional reporting by Tiffany Wertheimer

You may also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Ian: Planes destroyed in Florida after destructive passage of storm

    Tornadoes spawned from Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on South Florida Tuesday evening. Photos from North Perry Airport in Hollywood, Florida, showed multiple planes flipped across the concourse.

  • Hurricane Ian swamps Key West with surf, flooding, wind. Videos show what it looks like

    What does Key West look like? See for yourself.

  • Iran's protesters chant from buildings amid crackdown

    Iranian anti-government protesters chanted from windows and rooftops in parts of Tehran early Thursday, but there were no reports of street protests in the country's capital, where authorities have waged a fierce crackdown in recent days. It was not immediately clear whether that signaled a decline in the nationwide protests over the death earlier this month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Iranian media have sporadically covered the demonstrations since they began.

  • Georgians protest Russians fleeing across the border

    STORY: On Tuesday, the head of the Georgian interior ministry said that about 10,000 Russians were entering Georgia every day, up from 5,000-6,000 before Vladimir Putin's mobilisation announcement which called up military reservists."We believe that Russian citizens should be deprived of the possibility to register bank accounts in Georgia, register movable property, register businesses and to obtain temporary or permanent residence," told Reuters "Droa" opposition party member, Giga Lemonjaba."We don't know who they are. May be they are Russian agents, or Russian military," said Ukrainian activist, Mihailo Ulianin.There are no direct flights between Russia and Georgia, and Verkhny Lars, which straddles a remote mountain pass, is the only operational crossing point between them.

  • 12-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Shot Father, Herself in Murder Pact with Another Child Has Died: Police

    Police have not commented on a motive for the girls' alleged plot to kill their families and pets

  • Hungary cannot support any new EU energy sanctions against Russia - govt

    Hungary cannot support the European Union's planned eighth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine if those contain energy sanctions, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. But EU states need unanimity to impose sanctions and Orban has been a vocal critic, saying on Monday that the EU sanctions have "backfired", driving up energy prices and dealing a blow to European economies.

  • Trump is offering to 'head up' a group to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine

    With the "entire World at stake," Trump suggested that he could form a group to talk to the Russians and arrange a "negotiated deal."

  • I live on the road full-time in a 27-foot RV. Here are the 15 things I always get at Costco.

    My partner and I live in an RV and stop at Costcos around the US. Whether it's cheap gas or fresh produce, here are things we always buy there.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso