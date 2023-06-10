Ukraine war: Kyiv breaks through Russia's first defensive lines

Volunteers deliver food to local residents in a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko - REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Ukraine has broken through Russia’s first line of defence in several places 48 hours after launching its long-awaited counteroffensive, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Ukrainian forces have “likely made good progress” and forced Russia to beat a disorderly retreat in some places, though it may be struggling in other areas, the MoD said.



“In some areas, Ukrainian forces have likely made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defences. In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower.”



“Russian performance has been mixed: some units are likely conducting credible manoeuvre defence operations while others have pulled back in some disorder, amid increased reports of Russian casualties as they withdraw through their own minefields.”

