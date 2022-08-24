Ukraine war: UK imports no fuel from Russia for first time on record

A Russian cargo ship

The UK imported no fuel from Russia in June for the first time on record, according to official figures.

Imports of goods from Russia also fell to £33m in June, the lowest level since records began in January 1997, the Office for National Statics said.

Western nations have imposed strict sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February.

The UK has pledged to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year and gas imports as soon as possible.