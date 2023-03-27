Ukraine war: tensions rise in Crimea as Russia prepares for a likely spring offensive

Christopher Morris, Teaching Fellow, School of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation, University of Portsmouth
·5 min read

To paraphrase the words of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, everything began with Crimea, and everything will end there as well. When Russia first occupied Crimea in 2014, it was a major win for Putin, who successfully called the west’s bluff by proceeding to annex the peninsula with minimal international opposition.

Now, as Ukrainian forces consider how to “de-occupy” Crimea, the Russian high command needs to think about how to prevent the recapture of the one territory that they cannot afford to lose.

Ukraine watchers are reporting that Russia is digging in along the northern edge of Crimea, actively recruiting labourers to help fortify the area around the Isthmus of Perekop, the narrow strip of land connecting Crimea to the rest of Ukraine.

Map of Crimea showing southern Ukraine
Map of Crimea showing southern Ukraine

Russia has been continuously reinforcing the area since its initial occupation back in 2014, more recently redoubling defences each time Ukrainian forces move closer. As a result, both the narrow land bridge and the adjoining coastline of the Syvash Bay are now hardened against attack. Taken together with rumours of forcible evacuation of any remaining civilians, it is fair to say Russia is gearing up for something to happen in the area.

Why Crimea matters

Zelensky has always maintained that the war in Ukraine must end with the liberation of Crimea. In his nightly address, in August 2022, he said:

Russia has turned our peninsula, which has always been and will be one of the best places in Europe, into one of the most dangerous places in Europe. Russia brought large-scale repression, environmental problems, economic hopelessness and war to Crimea.

Correspondingly, this has drawn harsh rhetoric from Moscow, most recently from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev who warned that Moscow would use “absolutely any weapon” if Ukraine attempted to retake the peninsula – which many take to mean nuclear weapons.

Crimea is incredibly significant at the strategic level. It is a base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, and provides critical access to trade through ports such as Sevastopol. But in terms of the narrative of the conflict, Putin and his allies have woven Crimea into the Russian national myth, framing it as a vital part of the nation. Losing the region would be humiliating and costly for the regime.

For years, the idea of Ukraine reclaiming Crimea has appeared more than remote. But Kyiv’s military successes at the back end of 2022 have since changed this perception, and the recapture of Kherson back in September has put Ukraine within striking distance.

So far the threat of a nuclear response has appeared to be a bluff, with Russia failing to follow through, despite a series of attacks by Ukraine on Russian military installations there. And Kyiv’s narrative of needing to liberate all territory occupied by Russia since 2014 is gaining international support. A spring offensive to the south has been all but confirmed, with a stated objective of cutting off Crimea from Russian support.

But the battle for Crimea itself is still a way off. Significant groundwork needs to be in place before any direct offensive can take place. Nevertheless, an operation that once seemed impossible is now being seriously considered by both sides.

The fight for Crimea

Should it come to a military operation, Crimea is not going to be an easy fight. Options such as an amphibious or airborne assault are too risky, given that Russia still has serviceable naval and air defence assets. A direct approach would see a massive Ukrainian offensive down the Isthmus of Perekop. This could result in Ukrainian forces being funnelled into the area Russia is currently reinforcing, which is far from ideal.

If there is a place to stop a Ukrainian land force, this would be where it happens. The isthmus is an ideal choke point, with little room to manoeuvre. This latest round of defensive construction is turning the area into a formidable position – the narrow space is ideal for Russian massed artillery.

An attacking land force would be at a major disadvantage, even if they possessed naval and air superiority, which unfortunately for Ukraine, cannot be assumed. With the isthmus effectively defended, Crimea becomes an island. This type of challenge will require different skills and equipment to address, being unlike any of the operations it has conducted so far.

It is no coincidence that its name – Perekop – roughly translates to trench. The isthmus has been fortified by many great powers down the centuries and history tells us it will be hard to retake with a direct assault.

By the time Ukraine launches its counter-offensive in the south, the reality on the ground should look different. Russia’s winter-spring offensives in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have faltered and the invasion force has taken significant losses in months of heavy fighting in Bakhmut. Russian military morale is reported to be close to breaking point with reports of friction between regular army and Wagner Group mercenaries.

The first aim of any Ukrainian southern offensive would be to isolate the peninsula from resupply completely. Despite repairs to the Kerch bridge, the one road link between Crimea and Russia, it has been shown be vulnerable and closing it again would mean Russia needing to resupply by sea or air, which is unsustainable for any length of time. If the peninsula can be cut off, the Russian presence in Crimea becomes unsustainable.

The fortifications reportedly being prepared in advance of a possible Ukrainian assault show that Moscow, at least, is taking this prospect seriously. But a great deal will depend on Kyiv receiving superior weaponry in sufficient quantities to launch an attack. One thing seems certain though – the outcome of the battle for Crimea will be a decisive moment in the course of this conflict.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Christopher Morris does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Latest Stories

  • A steel plant ready for war shows hit to Ukraine's economy

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Flak jackets are piled up at Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal steel plant, and anti-tank traps guard the entrance. Whenever air raid sirens sound — and they go off every day — most workers head to one of the 16 bomb shelters scattered across the sprawling grounds. But some keep working — braving not only the intense heat and sparks flying from blast furnaces forging steel used in everything from railway cars to household appliances, but the threat of shelling — to keep the mol

  • We need more weapons to launch counter-offensive for Bahkmut, says Zelensky

    Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his forces cannot launch a counter-offensive without more Himars and other equipment from the US.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Plans to Station Nuclear Arms in Belarus

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin said Russia is preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, escalating a confrontation with the US and its allies. The Russian president said storing the weapons there won’t breach its non-proliferation obligations. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Bank Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFlorida Bill Woul

  • Smoke over Bakhmut, soldiers in trenches: army drone

    STORY: Reuters was able to verify the location of the aerial footage by distinctive murals painted on the side of apartment blocks and building structure matched with satellite imagery. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date it was filmed.Ukraine's military gave no details, and did not say when the ground forces commander's visit took place, but Syrskyi's comments signalled Ukraine's intention to keep fighting in Bakhmut despite the heavy death toll there.

  • Amid strained US ties, China finds unlikely friend in Utah

    China’s global campaign to win friends and influence policy has blossomed in a surprising place: Utah, a deeply religious and conservative state with few obvious ties to the world’s most powerful communist country. An investigation by The Associated Press has found that China and its U.S.-based advocates spent years building relationships with the state’s officials and lawmakers. Its work in Utah is emblematic of a broader effort by Beijing to secure allies at the local level as its relations with the U.S. and its western allies have turned acrimonious.

  • Top Russian actor A. Smolyaninov supports Ukraine 'because they are fighting for their freedom'

    FRANCE 24 spoke to Artur Smolyaninov, a well-known Russian actor. Once acclaimed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has now been designated a foreign agent by Russia and forced to flee his country. Our guest explains why he has publicly opposed the war in Ukraine and even vowed to fight on Ukraine's side: Ukrainians "are fighting for their freedom".&nbsp; Speaking from FRANCE 24's set, Russian actor&nbsp;Artur Smolyaninov explained that his choice to support Ukraine in the war has nothing to do with nationality but rather the principle that governs his life: "freedom".The actor&nbsp;claimed the Russian government is "illegal" and that it violates the country's constitution.He&nbsp;became popular in Russia for his role as a Soviet soldier during the Afghan war in the 2005 box office hit “The 9th Company”. Vladimir Putin was so pleased with the film that he invited the entire cast and crew to his private residence. The actor recounts this moment on FRANCE 24.Read more on FRANCE 24 English

  • Holding Bakhmut is a 'military necessity' - Ukrainian general

    Ukraine's ground forces commander said on Monday his troops were continuing to repel heavy Russian attacks on the eastern city of Bakhmut and that defending it was a "military necessity". Ukraine's military said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi had acted during a visit to the eastern front line to solve "problematic issues that prevent effective execution of combat tasks" and taken "operational decisions aimed at strengthening our capabilities to deter and inflict damage on the enemy." It gave no details, and did not say when the visit took place, but Syrskyi's comments signalled Ukraine's intention to keep fighting in Bakhmut despite the heavy death toll there.

  • Ukrainian combat pilot: 'I’d prefer an Apache'

    STORY: Talking to Reuters in an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, the 34-year-old said Ukraine needed newer attack helicopters and weapons systems to gain advantage over Russia on the battlefield."We do our best using the old ammunition but we need new ones. Russians use the same copters and they have more of them than we have, so we cannot rely on quantity. We should rely on quality," said Roman, who refused to give his surname for security reasons.

  • Ontario doctors blast province for ending health care for uninsured residents

    TORONTO — Ontario doctors and the organization representing them blasted the provincial government on Saturday for its quietly unveiled plans to end a program that provides health-care services for people without health insurance. The Ontario Medical Association said it first learned of the pending suspension on Friday, issuing a statement saying it received notice from the government that the Physician and Hospital Services for Uninsured Persons Program would wind down as of March 31. The Minis

  • Lawsuit accuses top Missouri election official Ashcroft of illegally blocking ballot measure

    “Apparently Jay Ashcroft doesn’t care about law and order,” said Harry Cooper, the Columbia man suing Ashcroft.

  • UPDATE 1-Putin ally says Russia has weapons to destroy US if its existence is threatened

    This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. An ally of President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia has the weapons to destroy any enemy, including the United States, if its own existence is threatened, accusing Washington of underestimating Moscow's nuclear might. The comments from Nikolai Patrushev, the influential secretary of Russia's Security Council, are the latest from a senior Russian official to raise the spectre of a nuclear showdown between the world's two largest nuclear powers, something Moscow says it wants to avoid.

  • Trump's own attorney says the former president's TruthSocial posts attacking Manhattan prosecutor ahead of possible indictment were 'ill-advised'

    "I'm not his social media consultant," Attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press."

  • An elite Russian brigade of 5,000 soldiers has been destroyed and reformed as many as 8 times after heavy losses, report says

    The Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade has suffered heavy losses in attempts to take the town of Vuhledar, the Institute for the Study of War said.

  • Rupert Murdoch Calls Trump ‘Deranged’ and ‘Bat Hit Crazy’ in Searing New York Post Editorial

    “He hasn’t changed in the slightest. There is no shame,” the editorial in the Murdoch-owned paper reads

  • 'God, guns and Trump': Thousands turn out for Texas rally

    As Donald Trump stares down a potential arrest, it is business as usual at his campaign rally.

  • Tuesday's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians: source

    The federal budget, set for Tuesday, will include a grocery rebate measure aimed at lower income Canadians to help address the affordability crisis, particularly to mitigate the rising cost of food, CBC News has learned. A senior government official familiar with the budget, but not authorized to speak publicly before the budget is rolled out, told CBC News that the overall cost of the measure is "north of $2 billion" and will benefit 11 million households. It will be facilitated through the GST

  • A home-improvement contractor from Connecticut who went to fight in Ukraine posted a video of his location online, revealing his unit's location, and then admitted he falsified his military record

    A recent New York Times report detailed how some US volunteers have jeopardized the success of the war effort in Ukraine.

  • Mehdi Hasan Reveals What ‘Loser’ Ron DeSantis’ Buddies Really Think Of Him

    The MSNBC host spotted a bad sign for the Florida governor's 2024 presidential hopes.

  • Jon Stewart Says Half of GOP Campaigning Against Critical Race Theory Don’t Mean It: ‘They Think It’s an Appeal to Emotion’

    "It's hard to not be angry about people that try and distract from the real things ... with weaponized nonsense," Stewart tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria

  • JoCo Sheriff Hayden might have uncovered election fraud — just not where he claims | Opinion

    It seems clear the real deception is about what office he really wants.