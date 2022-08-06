Ukraine war: Shells hit high-voltage line at nuclear power plant - Kyiv and Moscow blame each other for attack

·2 min read

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

Shells hit a high-voltage power line at the Zaporizhzhia plant, prompting operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected.

The plant was captured by Russian forces back in March, but is still run by Ukrainian technicians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of committing "an open, brazen crime" and "an act of terror" - and is calling for fresh sanctions on the entire Russian nuclear industry.

In a late night address, he said: "It is a purely a security issue. Those who create nuclear threats to other nations are certainly not capable of using nuclear technologies safely."

Ukraine's foreign ministry warned: "The possible consequences of hitting an operating reactor are equivalent to the use of an atomic bomb."

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry claimed Ukraine's armed forces were to blame, and said it is a matter of luck that a radiation leak was avoided.

It said in a statement: "Fortunately, the Ukrainian shells did not hit the oil and fuel facility and the oxygen plant nearby, thus avoiding a larger fire and a possible radiation accident."

Energoatom - Ukraine's state nuclear power company - says the Zaporizhzhia plant remains operational and no radioactive discharges have been detected.

Earlier this week, the UN's nuclear watchdog appealed for access to the plant, with Washington claiming that Russia is using the site as a battlefield shield.

More grain shipments leave Ukraine

In other developments, three more ships carrying thousands of tonnes of corn left Ukrainian ports on Friday.

It is another sign that a deal to export grain trapped since Russia invaded the country almost six months ago is slowly moving forward.

Subscribe to Ukraine War Diaries on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Spreaker

But hurdles lie ahead to get food to the countries that need it the most, and experts claim most of the supplies Ukraine is trying to export will be used for animal feed.

The shipments are not expected to have a meaningful impact on the global price of corn, wheat and soybeans.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Shelling Hits Grounds of Biggest Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s nuclear power authority said it disconnected a generator at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant from the electrical grid after the facility’s grounds came under Russian shelling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for “sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear sector” for creating a threat at the power plant.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR K

  • Trump PAC formed to push debunked voter fraud claims paid $60K to Melania Trump's fashion designer

    The payments to Hervé Pierre Braillard offer a window into the many ways Trump, who is not a candidate for office, is allowed to use his PAC money.

  • Photos show China starting military drills around Taiwan as seaside tourists look on after Pelosi's visit

    China fired multiple missiles into waters surrounding Taiwan as part of military drills, which started Thursday and is set to last days.

  • Peter Jackson Says He Was Snubbed by ‘Rings of Power’ After Being Asked to Work on Show

    While the opportunity to collaborate with Amazon fell through, Jackson is looking forward to watching the show as a "neutral viewer."

  • Pentagon denies plea to help with migrant buses to Washington

    Washington DC and New York City call conservative border states "cruel" for sending migrants north.

  • Canadian 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' star teases prehistoric Hobbits, defends series showrunners

    Canadian actor Dylan Smith plays Largo Brandyfoot, a kind of “prehistoric Hobbit” in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Studios, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth's history, releasing September 2.

  • Kremlin Escalates Estonian Row Over Removing Soviet-Era Tank

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated a dispute over the removal of a Soviet-era memorial in neighboring Estonia, compounding tensions in a European Union member state that has fiercely condemned the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan Says

  • Russia bans Western investors from selling banking, key energy stakes

    Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks until the end of the year, stepping up pressure in the sanctions stand-off with the West. Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled financial restrictions on Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

  • Explainer: What are the snags in Germany's gas levy on consumers?

    The levy aims to share the additional cost of replacing gas from Russia among all users, including households and industrial consumers, with the proceeds available to all companies that need to replace Russian gas. Utility companies' management and supervisory boards must approve the collection of levies even if it is mandated by the state, which is also time-consuming.

  • Indiana lawmakers approve first state abortion ban since Roe overturned

    (Reuters) -The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy. The bill, adopted on a 28-19 vote hours after clearing the state's House of Representatives, would make Indiana the first U.S. state to impose such a ban since the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case legalizing abortion nationwide was overturned on June 24. Indiana's legislature adopted the measure during a special session its Republican leaders called after the Supreme Court's conservative majority, in a Mississippi case titled Dobbs v. Jackson, immediately cleared the way for all states to regulate abortion as they see fit.

  • Hiroshima vows nuke ban at 77th memorial amid Russia threat

    Hiroshima on Saturday remembered the atomic bombing 77 years ago as officials, including the head of the United Nations, warned against nuclear weapons buildup and as fears grow of another such attack amid Russia's war on Ukraine. The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people.

  • Taiwan Says China Simulating Attack on Main Island in Drills

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan said China’s military drills on Saturday appeared to be simulating an attack on its main island, as Chinese warplanes and warships crossed the strait’s median line in a continued show of force.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan Says

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau