Ukraine war: Russia strikes Ukrainian arms depot to thwart counter attack

People pay their respects as flowers are laid in front of a damaged multistory residential building, where a Russian strike killed 23 people, in Uman, Cherkasy region - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP

Warehouses reportedly storing Ukrainian ammunition have been struck by Russian missiles overnight, in an apparent bid to hinder Kyiv’s preparations for a highly-anticipated spring counteroffensive.

Videos posted on social media from Pavlohrad, central eastern Ukraine, showed a significant blaze at the site of the strike, with an industrial zone, 19 apartment buildings and 25 homes damaged or destroyed, according to the head of the Dnipro region council.

Mykola Lukashuk added: “There were also fires. Emergency services are at work.” The area was struck twice overnight.

Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-backed administration of Zaporizhzha, posted on social media to say that Russian forces had struck military targets at Pavlohrad, along with what he said were pictures and videos of the blaze.

Russia has said that some recent strikes were designed to hamper Ukraine’s preparations for a counteroffensive in the east.

The size of the fire suggests that Russia may have hit an important arms depot.

The latest wave of strikes come just three days after 25 people died from Russian missiles on several Ukrainian cities, with the majority of fatalities occurring in an apartment block in Uman.

09:46 AM

The Vatican involved in Ukraine-Russia peace mission, says Pope Francis

Pope Francis has said that the Vatican is involved in a peace mission to try and end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“I am willing to do everything that has to be done. There is a mission in course now but it is not yet public. When it is public, I will reveal it,” the pontiff told reporters on Sunday on a flight home from a three-day visit to Hungary. The pope declined to give further details.

“I think that peace is always made by opening channels. You can never achieve peace through closure … This is not easy,” he added.

The pontiff said that he had spoken about the situation in Ukraine with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and with a bishop representing the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest, Metropolitan Hilarion.

Story continues

“In these meetings, we did not just talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We spoke of all these things. Everyone is interested in the road to peace,” he said.

09:32 AM

Watch: Massive fire at fuel site in Russian-occupied Crimea after suspected drone strike

09:31 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.