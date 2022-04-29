Ukraine war: Russia parades latest injured Brit captured during conflict

Embassy staff left Kyiv earlier in the conflict ((Mstyslav Chernov/AP) (AP)

An injured British national has been captured in Ukraine has been paraded on television by Russian forces.

In the video, he identifies hismelf as Andrew Hill and was part of the foreign legion in Ukraine.

Asked by his questioners about his rank, the British national said: "I don't have a rank. I just know the foreign legion said I could help."

During the video, he is seen with heavily bandaged left arm and bandage around his head.

He then says that his father passed away on New Year’s Eve and that he does not have a relationship with his wife.

Mr Hill adds that he has four children and has a partner.

He added that his passport had been taken by Russian soldiers.

Mr Hill is now the third person to have been detained by Russian troops in Ukraine.

This comes after it emerged that fellow UK national, Scott Sibley, 36, had been killed fighting in Ukraine.

(Facebook)

The Foreign, Development and Commonwealth Office confirmed a second man is also missing, adding in a statement: “We are aware of a British National who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family.

“We are urgently seeking further information. We can confirm that a British National has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”

More to follow...