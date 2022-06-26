Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow attacks Ukraine capital Kyiv with strikes on two buildings

Maighna Nanu
·8 min read
&nbsp;A residential block next to the Artem plant in the Shevchenski District in Kyiv with was hit by a Russian cruise missile early on Sunday morning. - JULIAN SIMMONDS/JULIAN SIMMONDS
A residential block next to the Artem plant in the Shevchenski District in Kyiv with was hit by a Russian cruise missile early on Sunday morning. - JULIAN SIMMONDS/JULIAN SIMMONDS

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv striking at least two residential buildings, the city's mayor has said.

Russian artillery hit Kyiv's central Shevchenkivskiy district this morning partially destroying a nine-storey apartment building and causing a fire

"There are people under the rubble," Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"They [the rescuers] have pulled out a seven-year-old girl. She is alive. Now they're trying to rescue her mother."

There had been no major strikes on Kyiv since June and before that April.

It comes after the key eastern battlefield city of Severodonetsk fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

10:44 AM

Ukraine urges G7 to give more weapons after Russian Kyiv strike

The Ukrainian government called for the G7 leaders meeting in Germany to give more weapons to Ukraine and impose further sanctions against Moscow, hours after Russian strikes hit residential buildings in Kyiv on Sunday.

"G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine. Russia's sick imperialism must be defeated," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

10:32 AM

Russian strikes on Kyiv - including footage of 7-year-old being rescued

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of this morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east.

10:20 AM

Kyiv strike was 'murderous cowardice', says British ambassador to Ukraine

10:02 AM

Biden thanks Scholz for leadership on Ukraine crisis

Joe Biden, the US president, thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership on the response to the Ukraine crisis as they met for a bilateral talk ahead of a three-day summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had expected the West to splinter after his invasion of Ukraine but it has and will not, Biden said in a good-humoured exchange with Scholz, who is hosting the summit at a Bavarian alpine resort.

"I want to complement you on stepping up as you did when yuo became Chancellor," Biden said. "Putin's being counting on it from the beginning, that somehow NATO and the G7 would splinter, but we haven't and it's not going to," he said.

09:56 AM

Blasts heard in central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy

Explosions were heard in the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy on Sunday, regional governor Oleksandr Skichko said on the Telegram app.

He did not give further details. Cherkasy has been largely untouched by bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

09:37 AM

West needs to maintain unity, Boris Johnson tells G7

World leaders must recognise the price of supporting Ukraine including the surge in energy and food costs but must also acknowledge that the price of allowing Russia to win would be far higher, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Speaking at the G7 summit, Mr Johnson said the West needed to maintain its unity in the face of Moscow's aggression.

"In order to protect that unity, in order to make it work, you've got to have really, really honest discussions about the implications of what's going on, the pressures that individual friends and partners are feeling," he told reporters.

"But the price of backing down, the price of allowing Putin to succeed, to hack off huge parts of Ukraine, to continue with his programme of conquest, that price will be far, far higher. Everybody here understands that."

09:28 AM

Five wounded in Kyiv missile strike

At least five people were wounded when a missile hit a building in central Kyiv on Sunday, the head of Ukraine's police force Ihor Klymenko said on national television

09:24 AM

Attack intended to 'intimidate Ukrainians', says Kyiv mayor

The first attack on the capital in nearly three weeks was intended to "intimidate Ukrainians... at the approach of the NATO summit," the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Some of the inhabitants have been evacuated. Two wounded people have been hospitalised," Klitschko said after visiting the apartment building that was hit, adding people remained "under the rubble".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected to address both the EU and NATO gatherings, said cities as far away as Lviv, near the Polish border, had been struck by a wave of attacks on Saturday.

"This confirms... that air defence systems - the modern systems which our partners have - should not be on (their current) sites or in storage, but in Ukraine," he said in his daily address.

09:18 AM

Latest MoD update

08:55 AM

Britain to ban Russian gold imports

Britain is set to ban imports of Russian gold in a bid to "starve the Putin regime of its funding", Boris Johnson has said.

Arriving at the G7 summit in Bavaria, the Prime Minister said the measures "will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war machine".

The move is part of a joint step taken by Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States.

Mr Johnson added: "We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding.

The UK and our allies are doing just that." Legislation to implement the ban will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks.

08:36 AM

'There are people under the rubble'

Russian strikes on Kyiv partially destroyed a nine-storey apartment building and caused a fire, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"There are people under the rubble," Klitschko said. He added that several people had already been hospitalised.

"They (the rescuers) have pulled out a seven-year-old girl. She is alive. Now they're trying to rescue her mother."

Life had been returning to normal in Kyiv after fierce resistance held off Russian advances in the early phase of the war, although air raid sirens regularly sound across the city.

08:34 AM

Pictured: Airstrike in Kyiv

&nbsp;A residential block next to the Artem plant in the Shevchenski District in Kyiv with was hit by a Russian cruise missile early on Sunday morning - JULIAN SIMMONDS/The Daily Telegraph
A residential block next to the Artem plant in the Shevchenski District in Kyiv with was hit by a Russian cruise missile early on Sunday morning - JULIAN SIMMONDS/The Daily Telegraph

08:31 AM

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine 'steady'

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday - same as on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing the company.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said

08:30 AM

Russia strikes two buildings in Kyiv

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east.

Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. Klitschko said two people were hospitalized with injuries and a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble.

Ukraine Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that "according to prelim data 14 missiles were launched against Kyiv region and Kyiv."

Before Sunday's early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.

08:29 AM

West must not sell out Ukraine, says Liz Truss in swipe at Emmanuel Macron

Liz Truss has warned leaders including Emmanuel Macron that the West cannot “sell out Ukraine” for a “quick end” to the war, calling on G7 and Nato countries to commit more arms and funding to the country.

In a joint article for The Telegraph with Dmytro Kuleba, her Ukrainian counterpart, the Foreign Secretary said Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, will “only be serious about negotiations once the Ukrainian people have pushed his troops back”.

The pair added: “The Ukrainian people do not have the luxury to feel fatigued. Nor can the rest of the free world.”

Mr Macron, who has talked of spending 100 hours on the phone to Putin since December, has been accused of wanting Ukraine to make concessions to secure a peace agreement – although the Elysee Palace insists any deal must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Read the full story from Tony Diver and Ed Malnick here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

    When the couple awoke to the rumble of war on Feb. 24, they'd been dating for just over a year. Russia was invading and Ihor Zakvatskyi knew there was no more time to lose. “I did not want to waste a single minute without Katya knowing that I wanted to spend my life with her,” Zakvatskyi, 24, said as he and his 25-year-old bride exchanged vows and wedding rings this month in the capital, Kyiv.

  • Glastonbury 2022: Paul McCartney waves Ukrainian flag as he comes out for encore

    Artist was flanked by bandmates holding the Union Flag and an LGBT+ pride flag

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Should the Leafs bring back Connor Brown?

    Connor Brown looks to be on the move from Ottawa, prompting rumours of a return to Toronto but would the Leafs be wise to trade for their 2012 draft pick?

  • Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in Angels' 5-0 win over KC

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani (6-4) retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced. While matching the longest start of his major league career, he allowed just one baserunner over his final seven innings — on a w