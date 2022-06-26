Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow attacks Ukraine capital Kyiv with strikes on two buildings

A residential block next to the Artem plant in the Shevchenski District in Kyiv with was hit by a Russian cruise missile early on Sunday morning. - JULIAN SIMMONDS/JULIAN SIMMONDS

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv striking at least two residential buildings, the city's mayor has said.

Russian artillery hit Kyiv's central Shevchenkivskiy district this morning partially destroying a nine-storey apartment building and causing a fire

"There are people under the rubble," Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"They [the rescuers] have pulled out a seven-year-old girl. She is alive. Now they're trying to rescue her mother."

There had been no major strikes on Kyiv since June and before that April.

It comes after the key eastern battlefield city of Severodonetsk fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday.

10:44 AM

Ukraine urges G7 to give more weapons after Russian Kyiv strike

The Ukrainian government called for the G7 leaders meeting in Germany to give more weapons to Ukraine and impose further sanctions against Moscow, hours after Russian strikes hit residential buildings in Kyiv on Sunday.

"G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine. Russia's sick imperialism must be defeated," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

10:32 AM

Russian strikes on Kyiv - including footage of 7-year-old being rescued

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of this morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east.

10:20 AM

Kyiv strike was 'murderous cowardice', says British ambassador to Ukraine

#Kyiv was shelled overnight by 🇷🇺. A residential district was targeted. Nothing military to see there. What murderous cowardice. pic.twitter.com/wnswqbeLcY — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) June 26, 2022

10:02 AM

Biden thanks Scholz for leadership on Ukraine crisis

Joe Biden, the US president, thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership on the response to the Ukraine crisis as they met for a bilateral talk ahead of a three-day summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had expected the West to splinter after his invasion of Ukraine but it has and will not, Biden said in a good-humoured exchange with Scholz, who is hosting the summit at a Bavarian alpine resort.

"I want to complement you on stepping up as you did when yuo became Chancellor," Biden said. "Putin's being counting on it from the beginning, that somehow NATO and the G7 would splinter, but we haven't and it's not going to," he said.

09:56 AM

Blasts heard in central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy

Explosions were heard in the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy on Sunday, regional governor Oleksandr Skichko said on the Telegram app.

He did not give further details. Cherkasy has been largely untouched by bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

09:37 AM

West needs to maintain unity, Boris Johnson tells G7

World leaders must recognise the price of supporting Ukraine including the surge in energy and food costs but must also acknowledge that the price of allowing Russia to win would be far higher, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Speaking at the G7 summit, Mr Johnson said the West needed to maintain its unity in the face of Moscow's aggression.

"In order to protect that unity, in order to make it work, you've got to have really, really honest discussions about the implications of what's going on, the pressures that individual friends and partners are feeling," he told reporters.

"But the price of backing down, the price of allowing Putin to succeed, to hack off huge parts of Ukraine, to continue with his programme of conquest, that price will be far, far higher. Everybody here understands that."

09:28 AM

Five wounded in Kyiv missile strike

At least five people were wounded when a missile hit a building in central Kyiv on Sunday, the head of Ukraine's police force Ihor Klymenko said on national television

Video of a residential building in Kyiv damaged by a Russian cruise missile strike this morning. https://t.co/ogqFqywv9C pic.twitter.com/7UgVtlweiq — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 26, 2022

09:24 AM

Attack intended to 'intimidate Ukrainians', says Kyiv mayor

The first attack on the capital in nearly three weeks was intended to "intimidate Ukrainians... at the approach of the NATO summit," the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Some of the inhabitants have been evacuated. Two wounded people have been hospitalised," Klitschko said after visiting the apartment building that was hit, adding people remained "under the rubble".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected to address both the EU and NATO gatherings, said cities as far away as Lviv, near the Polish border, had been struck by a wave of attacks on Saturday.

"This confirms... that air defence systems - the modern systems which our partners have - should not be on (their current) sites or in storage, but in Ukraine," he said in his daily address.

09:18 AM

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/k7vGhVBw2Y



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vVFHH72lXr — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 26, 2022

08:55 AM

Britain to ban Russian gold imports

Britain is set to ban imports of Russian gold in a bid to "starve the Putin regime of its funding", Boris Johnson has said.

Arriving at the G7 summit in Bavaria, the Prime Minister said the measures "will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war machine".

The move is part of a joint step taken by Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States.

Mr Johnson added: "We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding.

The UK and our allies are doing just that." Legislation to implement the ban will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks.

08:36 AM

'There are people under the rubble'

Russian strikes on Kyiv partially destroyed a nine-storey apartment building and caused a fire, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"There are people under the rubble," Klitschko said. He added that several people had already been hospitalised.

"They (the rescuers) have pulled out a seven-year-old girl. She is alive. Now they're trying to rescue her mother."

Life had been returning to normal in Kyiv after fierce resistance held off Russian advances in the early phase of the war, although air raid sirens regularly sound across the city.

08:34 AM

Pictured: Airstrike in Kyiv

08:31 AM

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine 'steady'

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday - same as on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing the company.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said

08:30 AM

Russia strikes two buildings in Kyiv

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east.

Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. Klitschko said two people were hospitalized with injuries and a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble.

Ukraine Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that "according to prelim data 14 missiles were launched against Kyiv region and Kyiv."

Before Sunday's early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.

08:29 AM

West must not sell out Ukraine, says Liz Truss in swipe at Emmanuel Macron

Liz Truss has warned leaders including Emmanuel Macron that the West cannot “sell out Ukraine” for a “quick end” to the war, calling on G7 and Nato countries to commit more arms and funding to the country.

In a joint article for The Telegraph with Dmytro Kuleba, her Ukrainian counterpart, the Foreign Secretary said Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, will “only be serious about negotiations once the Ukrainian people have pushed his troops back”.

The pair added: “The Ukrainian people do not have the luxury to feel fatigued. Nor can the rest of the free world.”

Mr Macron, who has talked of spending 100 hours on the phone to Putin since December, has been accused of wanting Ukraine to make concessions to secure a peace agreement – although the Elysee Palace insists any deal must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Read the full story from Tony Diver and Ed Malnick here